Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne will reunite on Apple TV+ comedy series Platonic, created and co-written by Nick Stoller (Neighbors) and Francesca Delbanco (Friends from College), Apple has announced. The official description reads: Platonic will “explore the inner workings of platonic friendship. A pair of former best friends who met in their youth reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilises their lives and causes them to re-evaluate their choices.”

This is the third collaboration for Rogen, Byrne, and Stoller. The three have previously worked together on the Neighbors film series, which have grossed nearly $380 million (about Rs. 2,810 crores) across two entries. 2014's Neighbors received largely positive reviews; it has a 73 percent “fresh” score on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes and an average rating of 6.37/10. 2016's Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising had a more tepid response; it has a 64 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and an average rating of 5.8/10.

In addition to co-writing with Delbanco (with whom he co-created the short-lived Netflix comedy Friends from College), Stoller will also direct Platonic. Rogen and Byrne will serve as executive producers on Platonic, alongside Conor Welch, Stoller's producing partner at his Stoller Global Solutions. Platonic will be a production of Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller has an overall deal.

Rogen is best known for his roles in Knocked Up, Funny People, Pineapple Express, This Is the End, and Steve Jobs. The 38-year-old Canadian was last seen in a cameo appearance in The Boys season 2, for which he is also an executive producer. Rogen last had a leading (dual) role in the HBO Max comedy An American Pickle.

Byrne is best known for her roles in Damages, Bridesmaids, Troy, 28 Weeks Later, and Spy. The 41-year-old Australian was last seen in Jon Stewart's political comedy Irresistible, opposite Steve Carrell. Platonic will be her second Apple TV+ series. She's also involved in an aerobics dramedy series called Physical, set in 1980s Southern California.

Apple hasn't set a release date for Platonic, but it did say that first season will consist of 10 half-hour episodes.