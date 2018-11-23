NDTV Gadgets360.com

Selection Day Trailer Offers a New Peek Into Netflix's Next Indian Original Series

, 23 November 2018
Selection Day Trailer Offers a New Peek Into Netflix's Next Indian Original Series

Photo Credit: Netflix

Mohammad Samad as Manju, Yash Dholye as Radha in Selection Day

  • Selection Day is out December 28 on Netflix
  • It’s based on Aravind Adiga’s book
  • New trailer introduces Javed

Netflix has released a new trailer for Selection Day, its next original series from India, which sets up the stage: two teenagers Radha (Yash Dholye) and Manju Kumar (Mohammad Samad) pushed by their father (Rajesh Tailang) to become star cricket players, who are taken under the wing of a disillusioned coach (Mahesh Manjrekar). Based on Indo-Australian author Aravind Adiga's book of the same name, Selection Day also stars Ratna Pathak Shah (Lipstick Under My Burkha), Akshay Oberoi (Gurgaon), and Shiv Pandit (Loev).

The new Selection Day trailer finds the boys' father trying to enrol them into a prestigious Mumbai cricket club, only to be repeatedly laughed away. A renowned coach by the name of Tommy Sir (Manjrekar) spots their talent and offers both a scholarship. The trailer emphasises how the Kumar lads have grown up without friends with a singular focus on cricket, and unquestioningly follow what their father asks of them. It also introduces Javed (Karanvir Malhotra), who is a big influence on Manju in the book.

 

Selection Day is a production of Anil Kapoor Film Company and London-based Seven Stories. Indian-born British filmmaker Udayan Prasad has directed all eight episodes, which have been written by showrunner Marston Bloom.

Here's the official synopsis for Selection Day from Netflix:

“Fourteen-year-old Manju is destined for cricket greatness. There's only one problem, he hates cricket. Controlled from a young age by his overbearing and cricket-obsessed father, Manju's main role in life is to support his older brother and fellow cricket star, Radha. When the family moves to Mumbai and the brothers start at a new school, Manju discovers his interests outside of cricket and starts slipping away from Radha and his father's grasp. More importantly, Manju becomes friends with Radha's greatest cricket rival, a boy who is the very definition of freedom and confidence — concepts Manju has never experienced himself.”

Selection Day will release December 28 on Netflix worldwide.

selection day poster Selection Day

