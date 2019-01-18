NDTV Gadgets360.com

Netflix Renews Selection Day for Season 2, Announces April Release Date

, 18 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Netflix Renews Selection Day for Season 2, Announces April Release Date

Photo Credit: Vaibhav Chaturvedi/Netflix

(L-R): Akshay Oberoi, Mohammad Samad, Yash Dholye, Rajesh Tailang in Selection Day

Highlights

  • Selection Day renewed for season 2
  • It will release April 22, 2019 on Netflix
  • Season 1 was panned by critics

In what surely comes as a surprise, Netflix has not only renewed its critically-panned cricket drama series Selection Day — based on Indo-Australian author Aravind Adiga's book of the same name — for a second season, which will be called Selection Day: Part 2, but has also announced a release date: it's out April 22, 2019. Given the short gap between the first season, which released three weeks ago on December 28, and the second, it would seem that both seasons had been filmed back-to-back but are being released a few months apart. Selection Day is the story of two brothers who are pushed by their domineering father to become the two best batsmen in the world.

The first season of Selection Day was received unfavourably by most critics, including us. There was no deft or depth to the various storylines, and it was “unable to build any momentum or craft a powerful narrative”. Those who were drawn to the show for the cricket would have also been disappointed, and the show even suffered from geographical and continuity errors. Lastly, it had “nothing to say about modern-day India beyond its checkbox recognitions of the maladies stemming from cricket turning into a new capitalist tool, and the problems of identity faced by a new generation that's being pulled in different directions”, as we said in our review.

Created by British actor-turned-writer Marston Bloom (Harley Street), who also serves as the showrunner, Selection Day is a production of Anil Kapoor Film Company (AKFC) and London-based Seven Stories, co-founded by Anand Tucker (Girl with a Pearl Earring), who serves an executive producer alongside colleagues Colleen Woodcock and Jo McClellan, AKFC's Udayan Bhat, and directors Udayan Prasad (The Yellow Handkerchief) and Karan Boolani (24: India), who's also a creative producer on Selection Day.

The Selection Day cast includes newcomers Yash Dholye and Mohammad Samad, who play the two brothers Radha and Manju Kumar, and Karanvir Malhotra, who plays their rival classmate Javed Ansari. Rajesh Tailang (Mukkabaaz) played the father of the two boys Mohan Kumar, Mahesh Manjrekar (Kaante) starred as the cricketing coach Tommy Sir, Ranta Pathak Shah (Sarabhai vs Sarabhai) played the school principal Nellie, Akshay Oberoi (Gurgaon) played an investor named Anand Mehta, and Shiv Pandit (Shaitan, FIR) starred as Lord Subramanya.

Selection Day: Part 2 will release April 22, 2019 on Netflix.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Selection Day, Selection Day Part 2, Selection Day season 2, Netflix, Netflix India
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Moto G7 Play Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 625 Ahead of Launch
Pricee
Netflix Renews Selection Day for Season 2, Announces April Release Date
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped in New Leaks
  3. PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 Update Out Now, Adds Royale Pass Season 5
  4. Android Q Video Leak Shows New Notifications, Privacy Controls
  5. Iconic Motorola Razr May Make a Comeback as a Foldable Smartphone Next Month
  6. Xiaomi’s PUBG-Like Survival Game Now Available for Download in Mi Apps
  7. Facebook Employees Spotted Giving 5-Star Amazon Reviews for Portal Camera
  8. Windows 10 October 2018 Update Now Rolling Out Automatically in Phases
  9. Nvidia GeForce GTX 10-Series to Be Phased Out, New Affordable Line Tipped
  10. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Price in India Tipped
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.