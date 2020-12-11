Technology News
Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars, I Am Groot Marvel Disney+ Series Announced

And we have trailers for Loki, Ms. Marvel, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and more.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 11 December 2020 10:53 IST
Photo Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

The official logos for five new Marvel Disney+ series and specials

Highlights
  • Marvel’s Disney+ slate grows by five more titles
  • Nick Fury, Talos in Secret Invasion; Riri Williams in Ironheart
  • War Machine part of Armor Wars; James Gunn with GotG special

Marvel Studios has announced three new Disney+ series in Secret Invasion, Ironheart, and Armor Wars. Additionally, James Gunn will direct a Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, to release in Holiday 2022 on Disney+. And we will also get I Am Groot, a series of shorts featuring Baby Groot. We also have trailers for WandaVision (January 15, 2021), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (premiering March 19, 2021), Loki (releasing in May 2021), Marvel's What If...? (Summer 2021), and Ms. Marvel (late 2021). Lastly, Marvel has revealed new cast members for Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, and She-Hulk. All of these will also stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Secret Invasion will star Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, who first met in Captain Marvel. The Disney+ Marvel series will be a crossover event, and will showcase a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Talos is a Skrull, and disguised himself as Nick Fury in Spider-Man: Far From Home, while the real Nick Fury was on a Skrull spaceship, as revealed in a post-credits scene which seemingly sets up Secret Invasion.

WandaVision trailer 2

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier trailer

Loki trailer

Marvel's What If...? trailer

Ironheart will focus on genius inventor Riri Williams — played by Dominique Thorne (If Beale Street Could Talk) —who the most advanced suit of armour since Iron Man. Is it possible that Marvel is setting up Riri Williams to take over from Iron Man in the MCU?

Armor Wars will bring back Don Cheadle as James Rhodes / War Machine, as he must save the day after Tony Stark's tech falls into the wrong hands, something Stark feared all along.

Ms. Marvel is adding Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha to the cast. Iman Vellani was previously confirmed as Ms. Marvel / Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American from Jersey City. She's a big fan of superheroes and then becomes one herself. Ms. Marvel will join Captain Marvel in Captain Marvel 2, Marvel also revealed. Ms. Marvel arrives in late 2021. Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct.

Hawkeye has confirmed most of the cast reveals from earlier this month, including Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, and newcomer Alaqua Cox. The only new announcement is Brian d'Arcy James. Hailee Steinfeld is now also confirmed as Kate Bishop, with Jeremy Renner alongside as Hawkeye. Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie are helming Hawkeye, which also arrives in late 2021.

She-Hulk cast grows with the addition of Tim Roth's Abomination, who was part of The Incredible Hulk. Kat Coiro and Anu Valia are directing She-Hulk, with Jessica Gao as head writer. Of course, Mark Ruffalo's Hulk will also be a part of the show. Tatiana Maslany was announced earlier as She-Hulk / Jennifer Walters. She's a lawyer who specialises in superhuman-oriented legal cases.

Comments

Further reading: Marvel, MCU, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, I Am Groot, WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Marvels What If, Ms Marvel, Hawkeye, She Hulk, Nick Fury
