Cobie Smulders to Return as Maria Hill in Secret Invasion MCU Series: Report

Joining Samuel L. Jackson, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, and Ben Mendelsohn.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 2 December 2021 11:35 IST
Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders in Spider-Man: Far From Home

  • Smulders has appeared in six Marvel movies so far
  • Secret Invasion currently filming across London and Europe
  • Slated to premiere in 2022 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar

Cobie Smulders is set to return as Maria Hill in Secret Invasion, the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar in 2022. Hill is a former SHIELD agent and has been a constant ally to Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury, with whom she reunites on Secret Invasion. Smulders — best known for How I Met Your Mother — has played her Marvel character in six MCU movies. She was first seen in The Avengers in 2012, and has since appeared in Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014, Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015, the post-credits scene in Avengers: Infinity War in 2018, Avengers: Endgame in 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home, also in 2019.

Deadline reports that Smulders is joining the cast of Secret Invasion, which has been filming since the start of September in Europe. Smulders is the latest addition to a star-studded MCU series that already includes Jackson as Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn as Skrull leader Talos from Captain Marvel, and Kingsley Ben-Adir as a Skrull villain and the leader of a Skrull faction. There are undisclosed roles in Secret Invasion for the Oscar-, Emmy-, and BAFTA-winning Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones, Christopher McDonald, Killian Scott, and Carmen Ejogo.

Behind the scenes, Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) is the creator, showrunner, head writer, and executive producer on Secret Invasion. Thomas Bezucha (Let Him Go) and Ali Selim (Sweet Land) are set as directors on the six-episode Marvel miniseries that will each run for 40–50 minutes. Sylvaine Dufaux is serving as cinematographer on Secret Invasion. Additional executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Jonathan Schwartz. Secret Invasion is a production of Marvel Studios.

Secret Invasion is one of four MCU TV series expected in 2022, alongside the Oscar Isaac-led Moon Knight, Iman Vellani-led Ms. Marvel (that will see her later jump into The Marvels in February 2023), and She-Hulk with Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany. There's also The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, due in December 2022.

On the big screen in 2022, Marvel will give us Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in May 2022, Thor: Love and Thunder in July 2022, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November 2022. Before all that, we have Spider-Man: No Way Home later in December.

Secret Invasion is slated to premiere in 2022 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. It's currently in production across London and Europe.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Google Updating Android With New Features Including Family Alerts, Digital Car Key Support

