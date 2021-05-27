Marvel’s Secret Invasion Adds Christopher McDonald to Cast: Report

Marvel's Secret Invasion — set to air on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar worldwide — has reportedly added Christopher McDonald. He will be joining a star-studded cast that includes Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke. McDonald is said to be playing a “newly-created character” that might later be seen elsewhere in other series and movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 66-year-old American actor is known for his roles in Thelma & Louise, Happy Gilmore, Leave It to Beaver, and Requiem for a Dream.

Deadline brings word of McDonald's casting on Secret Invasion and the additional bit about his character having a larger role in the MCU. Marvel Studios declined to comment. With not much to go on, it's impossible to say who McDonald might be playing in the Marvel Disney+ series. Secret Invasion is a Captain Marvel spin-off described as a crossover event that finds Jackson's Nick Fury and Mendelsohn's Talos reuniting to take on a Skrull faction that has been infiltrating Earth for years. Ben-Adir plays the villainous leader of said faction. No word yet on Scott, Colman, or Clarke's characters.

Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot) is the showrunner, head writer, and executive producer on Secret Invasion. Thomas Bezucha (Let Him Go) and Ali Selim (Sweet Land) have been tapped as directors for what is expected to be a six-episode Marvel miniseries, as with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Before it arrives, we'll have Loki (June 9), Marvel's What If...? (summer 2021), Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye (late 2021). She-Hulk and Moon Knight are slated for 2022. Also in development are Ironheart, Armor Wars, a Wakanda series, and Hawkeye spin-off Echo.

McDonald currently has a recurring role on the HBO Max dark comedy series Hacks. Next up, he has the horror film Abruptio, set for a 2021 release.

Secret Invasion is expected to premiere in 2022 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. Production is expected to start in late 2021 in the UK and Europe.