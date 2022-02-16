Technology News
loading

Sansad TV YouTube Account Restored, Channel Says Was Compromised Due to Unauthorised Activities by 'Scamsters'

Sansad TV YouTube channel’s name was mischievously changed to Ethereum.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 16 February 2022 10:27 IST
Sansad TV YouTube Account Restored, Channel Says Was Compromised Due to Unauthorised Activities by 'Scamsters'

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sansad TV

YouTube channel of Sansad TV got compromised due to unauthorised activities by some scamsters

Highlights
  • Sansad TV's social media team promptly worked on it
  • The channel was restored by early morning at around 3.45am
  • Sansad TV issued a very brief statement late in the evening

Sansad TV, which broadcasts live proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, said its YouTube channel was compromised on Tuesday due to unauthorised activities by "some scamsters". The channel was later restored.

"Sansad TV YouTube Channel and live streaming of Sansad TV on YouTube has been restored," the broadcaster tweeted hours after its account on the platform displayed a message that "this account has been terminated for violating YouTube's community guidelines".

Earlier in the day, an official statement said, "YouTube channel of Sansad TV got compromised due to unauthorised activities by some scamsters on February 15 (Tuesday 1am), including live streaming on this channel. Also, the channel's name was changed to "Ethereum" (a cryptocurrency) by the attacker".

Sansad TV's social media team promptly worked on it and got the channel restored by early morning at around 3.45am, the statement said.

Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-ln), the nodal agency for responding to cyber security incidents in India, also reported the incident and had alerted Sansad TV, it noted.

"However, later on, YouTube has started fixing the security threats permanently and the channel on the platform shall be restored ASAP (as soon as possible)," it added.

Sansad TV issued a very brief statement late in the evening announcing the restoration of its YouTube channel.

Sources aware of the development said once a complaint is raised with YouTube about a channel being compromised, the platform invariably posts such messages but wondered why a message on "community guideline violation" was put out for a channel linked to a parliament.

Sansad TV was created last year by merging Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sansad TV, YouTube
Ukraine Defence Ministry, Largest State Bank Websites Knocked Out With Cyberattacks as Russia Invasion Threat Looms

Related Stories

Sansad TV YouTube Account Restored, Channel Says Was Compromised Due to Unauthorised Activities by 'Scamsters'
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  2. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  4. Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G Launch in India Today: Watch Livestream
  5. Ukraine Defence Ministry, Largest State Banks Knocked Out With Cyberattacks
  6. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  7. Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme to Purchase Used Smartphones
  8. Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+ Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. Garena Free Fire, 53 More Chinese Apps Banned by India: Full List Here
  10. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Price in India, Launch, Design, Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone Launch Teased by Founder Carl Pei in Cryptic Tweets
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.5 With Free Next-Gen Upgrade for PS5, Xbox Series S/X Released
  3. Discord Outage Hits Thousands, Company Says 'Rolled Back Problem'
  4. Sansad TV YouTube Account Restored, Channel Says Was Compromised Due to Unauthorised Activities by 'Scamsters'
  5. Ukraine Defence Ministry, Largest State Bank Websites Knocked Out With Cyberattacks as Russia Invasion Threat Looms
  6. Realme 9 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Nubia Red Magic 7 Confirmed to Feature Red Core 1 Dedicated Gaming Chip: Details
  8. Nokia G11 With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. macOS Big Sur 11.6.4, macOS Catalina 2022-002 Security Updates Released: What You Need to Know
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ Have a 48–120Hz Variable Display Refresh Rate, Company Clarifies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.