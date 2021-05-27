Technology News
loading

Netflix’s The Sandman Adds Stephen Fry, David Thewlis, Patton Oswalt Among 12 New Cast

Neil Gaiman reveals all 12 characters with insights into their audition and acting.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 27 May 2021 17:22 IST
Netflix’s The Sandman Adds Stephen Fry, David Thewlis, Patton Oswalt Among 12 New Cast

Photo Credit: Netflix

The Sandman's 12 new cast members

Highlights
  • The Sandman TV series is currently in production
  • 12 new cast members join seven previously announced
  • Gaiman is an executive producer on The Sandman

The Sandman cast continues to grow. Netflix has announced 12 new additions to its adaptation of Neil Gaiman's dark fantasy graphic novel, along with their characters — with descriptions and insight provided by Gaiman himself. They include Stephen Fry (Gosford Park), David Thewlis (Wonder Woman), Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille), Jenna Coleman (Victoria), Joely Richardson (The Tudors), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve), Mason Alexander Park (Cowboy Bepop), Donna Preston (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald), Razane Jammal (Djinn), Niamh Walsh (Holby City), newcomer Kyo Ra, and Sandra James Young (EastEnders).

They join Tom Sturridge (Being Julia) as Dream of the Endless, Gwendolyn Christie (Game of Thrones) as Lucifer, Sanjeev Bhaskar (The Kumars at No. 42) as Cain, Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) as Abel, Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) as Roderick Burgess, Vivienne Acheampong (The Witches) as Lucienne, and Boyd Holbrook (Narcos) as The Corinthian. In a blog post for Netflix, Gaiman talked about each of the 12 new The Sandman cast members, their characters, and a little about their audition or acting. He also teased that more cast members will be announced as The Sandman continues to film. Gaiman has seen a few finished episodes.

Howell-Baptiste is playing Death, Dream's “wiser, nicer, and much more sensible sister.” Hundreds of women auditioned for the role but none of them were right, Gaiman noted, until they saw her audition. We needed “someone who could speak the truth to Dream, on the one hand, but also be the person you'd want to meet when your life was done on the other.” Alexander Park is Desire, Dream's sibling and “everything you want, whatever you want and whoever you are.” They reached out over Twitter, Gaiman said, in what is certainly an unusual way to get a part. Preston is playing Despair, Desire's twin and Dream's sister. Gaiman called her performance “chilling and sad.”

Coleman is in the role of Johanna Constantine, an occult adventuress who had her own The Sandman spin-off series. Gaiman called her “the Johanna of our dreams – tough, brilliant, tricky, haunted and probably doomed.” Burgess' love Ethel Cripps is played by Walsh in the 1920s and 1930s, with Richardson taking over in present day. Thewlis plays Cripps' son John Dee, dangerous and driven mad, out on a “quest for Truth that may destroy the world.”

The rest of them are part of The Sandman's second major storyline The Doll's House, that Gaiman noted is currently filming. Ra is Rose Walker, a young woman on a “desperate search for her missing brother, who finds a family she didn't know that she had, and a connection to Dream that neither of them can escape.” Jammal plays Rose's friend Lyta Hall, a young widow mourning her husband Hector who starts showing up in her dreams. Gaiman called Jammal “terrific.” James Young takes on Unity Kinkaid, an heiress and Rose's mysterious benefactor who spent a century sleeping.

Fry takes on the role of Rose Walker's debonair protector Gilbert who is a dab hand with a paradox and a sword cane. “Seeing him in costume and make up on the dailies made me blink: it was as if the comic had come to life,” Gaiman wrote. That leaves Oswalt, who is voicing Matthew the raven, Dream's trusted emissary. Oswalt is a big fan of The Sandman, and the first person they cast even before the series was pitched to Netflix, Gaiman noted.

The Sandman will premiere on Netflix worldwide. No release date has been set. Wonder Woman co-writer Allan Heinberg is developing the series, with Gaiman serving as executive producer alongside Heinberg and David S. Goyer.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Sandman, Netflix, Neil Gaiman, Stephen Fry, David Thewlis, Patton Oswalt, Jenna Coleman
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Attack: US to Require Energy Pipelines Report Hacks or Face Fines

Related Stories

Netflix’s The Sandman Adds Stephen Fry, David Thewlis, Patton Oswalt Among 12 New Cast
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Friends: The Reunion in India, USA, UK, Australia, and Canada
  2. General Motors' Working on a New Autonomous Vehicle — for the Moon
  3. PS5 India Pre-Orders Restock Sold Out in Minutes, if Not Seconds
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G India Launch Confirmed for Summer Launch Event
  5. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  6. Oppo Reno 6 Series Renders Surface Online Ahead of Today’s Launch
  7. PlayStation 5 Back in Stock at 12 Noon on May 27 via Multiple Retailers
  8. Friends: The Reunion Zee5 Release Date, Time Announced
  9. Google Photos Gets New Tool to Manage Storage Before End of Unlimited Backup
  10. Dell Launches Laptops and Desktops in Latitude, Precision, OptiPlex Range in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Solidifies Its Lead as Global Smartwatch Market Grows 35 Percent YoY in Q1 2021: Counterpoint
  2. Netflix’s The Sandman Adds Stephen Fry, David Thewlis, Patton Oswalt Among 12 New Cast
  3. Someone Remade a PlayStation 5 With Wood - and it Still Works: Watch
  4. Colonial Pipeline Ransomware Attack: US to Require Energy Pipelines Report Hacks or Face Fines
  5. Twitter Fined RUB 7 Million by Russian Court Over Failure to Delete Content
  6. Realme X7 Max 5G Availability via Flipkart Confirmed Ahead of May 31 Launch
  7. Marvel’s Secret Invasion Adds Christopher McDonald to Cast: Report
  8. Google, Facebook, More Big Tech Face Strict EU Guidelines Over Monetising Disinformation
  9. Zoom Rolls Out Center Stage, Expanded Gallery View Features for iPad Pro Users: All the Details
  10. Paytm Said to Target Rs. 21,800-Crore IPO in What Would Be India’s Largest Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com