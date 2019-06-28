Technology News
Salma Hayek Might Join Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden in Marvel’s The Eternals: Report

Marvel needs to announce the Phase 4 films already.

By | Updated: 28 June 2019 12:02 IST
Photo Credit: Phil McCarten/AMPAS

Salma Hayek at the 2018 Oscars

Highlights
  • Hayek is best known for Frida, Desperado
  • She might play Elysius or Thena, reports claim
  • The Eternals said to begin filming in August-September

Salma Hayek is reportedly being considered to star in The Eternals, Marvel Studios' adaptation of the comic book series of the same name, which has already cast or is in talks with the likes of Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden (Game of Thrones), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), and Ma Dong-Seok (Train to Busan). Hayek is best known for starring as the Mexican painter Frida Kahlo in the 2002 film Frida, in addition to roles in films such as the 1995 neo-Western Desperado, and the 1996 action horror From Dusk till Dawn. There's no word on the role Hayek would play in The Eternals.

The Wrap was the first to report on the new development regarding the in-the-works Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, which has yet to be officially confirmed by Marvel Studios. Other reports claim that Hayek might potentially play either Elysius or Thena. In the comics, Elysisus is an Eternal that was artificially created by the sentient computer system of Titan, shown in Avengers: Infinity War as a desolate planet that was once home for Thanos. Thena, on the other hand, is a scholar and warrior born in ancient Greece. She can also use cosmic energy to serve herself, making her virtually immortal.

Beyond that, what we already know of Marvel's The Eternals is that Jolie is set to play Sersi, who differs from other Eternals in “her desire to live amongst humans”. Madden is set to play Ikaris, Sersi's love interest. Ikaris and Sersi's love story is said to be one part of The Eternals. Jack Kirby created The Eternals in 1976 as superpowered, near-immortal beings that came to life as “an offshoot of the evolutionary process that created sentient life on Earth”. They were made by the Celestials millions of years ago to be defenders of the planet and as result, brush up against their destructive counterparts, the Deviants.

The MCU has introduced two Celestials before, for what it's worth. One — Eson the Searcher — was shown in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, when Taneleer “The Collector” Tivan (Benicio del Toro) is talking about the Infinity Stones. And then in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, we met Star-Lord's Celestial father, Ego the Living Planet (Kurt Russell). Given what The Eternals is dealing with, the film will likely be set thousands of years ago in the past.

Hayek was last seen in the adult comedy Drunk Parents opposite Alec Baldwin. Her upcoming films include the comedy Limited Partners, and the action comedy The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, in which she will reprise her role from the 2017 film The Hitman's Bodyguard, alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson.

The Eternals is expected to begin production in the next few months by August-September. Beijing-born Chloé Zhao (The Rider) is directing the Marvel film, off a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

