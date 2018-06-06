Netflix's First Indian Original, Sacred Games, Gets New Trailer

Netflix has released the final trailer for its first Indian original, Sacred Games, based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, it follows a Mumbai police officer named Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) who's after a powerful crime lord Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

The new trailer for Sacred Games opens with Singh getting a call telling him everyone's going to die and that he has 25 days to save his city. Singh conveys the message to his superiors, with RAW analyst Anjali Mathur (Radhika Apte) present in the room. Soon, he has more problems on his head: Singh gets suspended from the force, and has to surrender his weapon.



Meanwhile, Gaitonde is having a god-complex moment, and when an exasperated Singh questions him over the phone, he claims to know his dad. "That's the beauty of the city," Gaitonde says. "Anything is possible." Cue a montage of Gaitonde throwing money at a dancer, looking serious covered in Holi colours, and a lot of money that Mathur believes is connected to Gaitonde.

The action in the trailer goes up a notch post that, as guns of all sort come into the picture with Gaitonde and Singh tightening the grip on each other, backgrounded by a hip hop soundtrack. Sacred Games is clearly gunning to be an Indian Narcos, the Netflix drama that followed Pablo Escobar for two seasons. And with Kashyap as director, it could easily succeed in being gritty.

Whether it can do more than that will be revealed when it premieres in less than a month. [All eight episodes of Sacred Games' first season will be available July 6.