Netflix has renewed Sacred Games for a second season, it announced Friday, two and a half months since the show premiered on the streaming service. Sacred Games season 2 will pick up where it left off, diving further into Ganesh Gaitonde’s (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) past and exploring his relationship with his “third father” Guruji (Pankaj Tripathi), who was introduced in season 1. Filming on the new season begins later in the autumn in India and overseas. There’s no word on when it will air.

There’s a change of director for Sacred Games season 2, with Neeraj Ghaywan (Masaan) helming the parts that involve Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan), as he attempts to save Mumbai from what is quite likely [season 1 spoiler alert] a nuclear attack. Anurag Kashyap will continue as director for the portions involving Gaitonde. Season 1 co-director Vikramaditya Motwane will continue as showrunner, and Varun Grover is still the lead writer for the series based on Vikram Chandra’s novel of the same name.

This serves as an official confirmation of what has been known for some time. The cast and crew of Sacred Games had hinted that work on the second season had already begun in several interviews and appearances, with insiders confirming to Gadgets 360 that writing was well underway. Given the critical acclaim and popularity of the first season, which premiered in July, it was only a matter of time before Netflix announced it.

Netflix’s VP of international originals Erik Barmack said as much in a statement: “We’ve been thrilled by the response to Sacred Games from fans worldwide, and especially in India, to this high-quality production. It’s incredibly exciting for us to take the story of Sacred Games forward and open a new chapter in the series with its second season.”

Sacred Games was Netflix’s first original series from India and was followed in August by the horror miniseries Ghoul, starring Radhika Apte in the lead. Several others are in the works, including Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies-produced and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Bard of Blood, cricket and corruption drama Selection Day based on Aravind Adiga’s book, and Leila, based on Prayaag Akbar’s book of the same title.