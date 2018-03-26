Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Netflix's First Indian Original, Sacred Games, Gets a Release Date

 
, 26 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Netflix's First Indian Original, Sacred Games, Gets a Release Date

Photo Credit: Netflix

Highlights

  • Sacred Games is Netflix's first Indian original
  • All episodes will release July 6
  • Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui star

Netflix's first Indian original, Sacred Games, will release on July 6. All eight episodes of the show, based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 thriller novel of the same name, will be available on day one.

The streaming service made the announcement with a computer-generated date announcement video, which features what looks like a mandala, and ends with the reveal of the series logo and a mention for Sacred Games' leading stars: Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Khan plays Sartaj Singh, a Mumbai cop who's after a local crime lord named Ganesh Gaitonde (Siddiqui).

Netflix Adds Three New Originals to India Slate

Here's the official synopsis for Sacred Games:

A policeman, a criminal overlord, a Bollywood film star, politicians, cultists, spies, and terrorists—the lives of the privileged, the famous, the wretched, and the bloodthirsty interweave with cataclysmic consequences amid the chaos of modern-day Mumbai. The series is based on the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel Sacred Games by author Vikram Chandra.

The series focuses on Sartaj Singh, a seasoned and cynical Bombay police officer, summoned by an anonymous tip one morning, a voice which promises him an opportunity to capture the powerful Ganesh Gaitonde, criminal overlord of the G-Company. As the stakes mount and Sartaj seeks knowledge of his prey, it becomes clear that the game the two players thought they were engaged in is in fact part of a much larger scenario, one that expands beyond their city.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap (Gangs of Wasseypur) and Vikramaditya Motwane (Udaan), and produced by Phantom Films – Kashyap and Motwane are co-founders – Sacred Games also stars Radhika Apte as Anjali Mathur, an analyst for RAW, and Anupriya Goenka.

Sacred Games is out July 6 on Netflix.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Netflix, Netflix India, Netflix Originals, Sacred Games
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

Toshiba Awaits Regulator Approval for Key Chip Unit Sale
Twitter to Publish Official Information Linked to Mexico Elections
Netflix's First Indian Original, Sacred Games, Gets a Release Date
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Ebay Flash Sale
TRENDING
  1. Oppo F7 India Launch Event Set to Start; Watch Live Stream Here
  2. Oppo F7 With 25-Megapixel Selfie Camera, AI Beauty 2.0 Launched in India
  3. Facebook-Cambridge Analytica, Vivo V9 Launch, and More News This Week
  4. Casio WSD-F20SC With Wear OS, MIL-STD-810G Rating Launched
  5. WhatsApp Payments Gets a New Feature, Lets You Scan QR Code to Send Money
  6. Oppo F7 Specifications, Design, Features, and More: All You Need to Know
  7. How to Correct or Update Voter ID Card Details Online
  8. Vivo V9 First Impressions
  9. Huawei Said to Launch a 'Blockchain-Ready' Smartphone Soon
  10. Best Smartphones Under Rs 30,000 You Can Buy Right Now
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.