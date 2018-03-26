Netflix's First Indian Original, Sacred Games, Gets a Release Date

Netflix's first Indian original, Sacred Games, will release on July 6. All eight episodes of the show, based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 thriller novel of the same name, will be available on day one.

The streaming service made the announcement with a computer-generated date announcement video, which features what looks like a mandala, and ends with the reveal of the series logo and a mention for Sacred Games' leading stars: Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Khan plays Sartaj Singh, a Mumbai cop who's after a local crime lord named Ganesh Gaitonde (Siddiqui).

Here's the official synopsis for Sacred Games:

A policeman, a criminal overlord, a Bollywood film star, politicians, cultists, spies, and terrorists—the lives of the privileged, the famous, the wretched, and the bloodthirsty interweave with cataclysmic consequences amid the chaos of modern-day Mumbai. The series is based on the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel Sacred Games by author Vikram Chandra. The series focuses on Sartaj Singh, a seasoned and cynical Bombay police officer, summoned by an anonymous tip one morning, a voice which promises him an opportunity to capture the powerful Ganesh Gaitonde, criminal overlord of the G-Company. As the stakes mount and Sartaj seeks knowledge of his prey, it becomes clear that the game the two players thought they were engaged in is in fact part of a much larger scenario, one that expands beyond their city.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap (Gangs of Wasseypur) and Vikramaditya Motwane (Udaan), and produced by Phantom Films – Kashyap and Motwane are co-founders – Sacred Games also stars Radhika Apte as Anjali Mathur, an analyst for RAW, and Anupriya Goenka.

Sacred Games is out July 6 on Netflix.