Sacred Games: Police Complaint Filed Against Netflix Show for 'Insulting' Former PM Rajiv Gandhi

 
, 10 July 2018
Sacred Games: Police Complaint Filed Against Netflix Show for 'Insulting' Former PM Rajiv Gandhi

Sacred Games, based on Vikram Chandra's novel with the same name, saw all the eight episodes of its first season releasing globally on Netflix on July 6. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, of Phantom Films, the first Netflix original series to come from India has the essence of the previous work of the two filmmakers. It is filled with profanity, violence, as well as political and religious statements. Predictably, this irreverence has not gone down well with all members of the viewing public. An Indian National Congress member from West Bengal has lodged a complaint against Netflix, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and the producers of Sacred Games for 'insulting' late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

As per a Kolkata Police complaint report that emerged on Tuesday, Rajeev Sinha, a member of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee, alleges that "Sacred Games has a scene in which the protagonist of the serial Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seen abusing late Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi and calling him Fattu", which is translated to 'pu***' in the English subtitles. He also claims the series has misrepresented facts during Rajiv Gandhi's period as prime minister. The complaint also talks about the "limits of decency" that have been crossed in Sacred Games, possibly referring to the nudity and sex scenes in the series.

Sacred Games on Netflix: Season 1 Episode Summaries and Ending Explained

sacred games complaint ndtv inline Sacred Games ComplaintPhoto Credit: NDTV

 

Spread across most episodes of the show, Sacred Games talks about certain incidents in India's political history including Rajiv Gandhi's alleged role in the Bofors scam, the Congress government's controversial forced sterilisation scheme under Indira Gandhi's tenure, and Rajiv Gandhi's involvement in the Shah Bano case. The show has been termed by Netflix as dark and gritty, which it justifies by showing scenes with strong violence, frontal nudity, and character emotions.

Sacred Games Review: A Quintessential Anurag Kashyap Thriller

The Girish Park police station, where the complaint was supposedly filed, seems to have acknowledged it but has not yet verified the claims.

