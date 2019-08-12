With the release date of Sacred Games 2 a few days away, Netflix has released a new featurette to hype up the upcoming return of its first Indian original series. It involves the likes of actors Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, directors Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan, showrunner Vikramaditya Motwane, and head writer Varun Grover tease what's coming in season 2, and what it was like to work on the Netflix show. The featurette also reveals that Amruta Subhash (Gully Boy), one of the new cast members in Sacred Games season 2, is playing a RAW agent called K.D. Yadav.

Ganesh Gaitonde (Siddiqui) opens the Sacred Games 2 featurette, talking about how spending 40 days in a dungeon has driven him to exact revenge on those who put him there. Siddiqui later notes that he shot with director Anurag Kashyap outside India for the first time: “I couldn't believe it until we actually arrived there.”

In character as Sartaj, which suggests he recorded it on set, Khan says: “In the second season, it's a direct continuation, pretty much where season one ends, ‘cause there's a bomb about to go off. And then, of course, he has to save the world.”

“Sartaj world is about the great fun of only exploring Bombay, that's pretty much it,” showrunner Vikramaditya Motwane says in an exasperated deadpan fashion. “Gaitonde world, on the other hand, has gone to Kenya and South Africa, and they've gone to all these cool places to shoot.”

“There's going to be Guruji's (Pankaj Tripathi) character which is going to be huge in this season,” director Neeraj Ghaywan says. “We get to see a lot of new characters in this. We get to see Batya Abelman (Kalki Koechlin).”

“K.D. Yadav is a RAW agent based in Kenya,” head writer Varun Grover chimes in, to clips of Subhash. In the book the show is based on, Yadav is a man, which means the Sacred Games writers have gender-flipped the character. Then, Grover trails off as he name-checks Shahid Khan (Ranvir Shorey), with the featurette leaving us with clips of him from the trailer.

“Anything you don't expect is going to be there,” Kashyap says. “Hopefully, it will provoke people, shock people, surprise people. The story arcs have gone wilder.”

“Season 2 of Sacred Games was a very creative experience with some really bright people, and that's not an environment that you find every day,” Khan concludes.

The Sacred Games 2 featurette then closes out with an interaction between Gaitonde and Jojo Mascarenhas (Surveen Chawla), a “talent manager” who was killed in the opening moments of season 1, which is sure to be fodder for new memes.

Sacred Games season 2 is out August 15 on Netflix.