Saaho Out Now in India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam

The most expensive Hindi- and Telugu-language film of all time is here. Produced at a budget of Rs. 350 crores (about $51 million), Saaho is out now in cinemas across India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. And for a film of this magnitude, it's curious how little we've heard of the plot. Largely everything we know about the globe-trotting action thriller Saaho — starring Prabhas (Baahubali series) and Shraddha Kapoor (Stree) in the lead — comes from its trailer, which finds undercover cop Ashok (Prabhas) teaming up with agent Amritha Nair (Kapoor) to find the culprits in a high-profile robbery. The Saaho trailer also betrays the film's myriad inspirations, including the likes of Fast and Furious, Mission: Impossible, and Mad Max: Fury Road.

Tickets have been available for Saaho since earlier this week in India. Depending on where you live, your choice of language, and the theatre you opt for, you can catch the new Angry Birds movie in IMAX 2D, or plain ol' 2D. Saaho is rated “U/A” in India; that means children under the age of 12 can watch it with parental guidance. There's no definite word on whether Saaho has a post-credits scene, though a report claims there is one — and it's apparently nine minutes long. That's virtually unheard of, so take that with a pinch of salt. (Let us know in the comments if you spot it.) Even without that scene, you're looking at a preposterous runtime of 2 hours and 51 minutes.

The director Sujeeth (Run Raja Run) and his editor A. Sreekar Prasad (Firaaq) are responsible for that humongous Saaho runtime. Extended action sequences are part of the reason, which have been lensed by cinematographer R. Madhi (Veyil). Known filming locations for Saaho include Hyderabad and Mumbai in India, Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE, Innsbruck, Sölden, the surrounding Tyrol region, Salzburg, Kühtai, and Seefeld in Austria, and parts of Romania. UAE also serves as a stand-in for the fictional Waaji City, where most of Saaho's ridiculously over-the-top action takes place.

In addition to Prabhas and Kapoor, the cast of Saaho also includes Neil Nitin Mukesh (Johnny Gaddaar) as Jai, Jackie Shroff (Ram Lakhan) as Roy, Mandira Bedi (Meerabai Not Out) as Kalki, Mahesh Manjrekar (Vaastav: The Reality) as Prince, Vennela Kishore (Vennela) as Goswami, Murali Sharma (Athidhi) as David, Arun Vijay (Yennai Arindhaal) as Vishwank, Evelyn Sharma (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani) as Jennifer, Chunky Pandey (Parda Hai Parda) as Devraj, Lal (Ozhimuri) as Ibrahim, and Tinnu Anand (Ghajini) as Prithvi Raj among others.

Jacqueline Fernandez has a cameo in a song called “Bad Boy”, which continues mainstream Indian films' request for audiences to suspend their belief as the actors magically transport themselves around the world for musical numbers.

“Bad Boy” is one of four known songs from Saaho, alongside “Psycho Saiyaan”, “Enni Soni”, and “Baby Won't You Tell Me”. Tanishk Bagchi (Badrinath Ki Dulhania), Guru Randhawa (Arjun Patiala), Badshah (Khandaani Shafakhana), and Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy (Kal Ho Naa Ho) are the composers. The Hindi lyrics were written by Bagchi, Randhawa, Badshah, and Manoj Yadav, Malayalam lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar (Guppy), Tamil lyrics by Madhan Karky (Baahubali: The Beginning), and Telugu lyrics from Sreejo (Saahasam Swaasaga Saagipo) and Krishna Kanth (Kalki).

Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, and Bhushan Kumar are the producers. Saaho is a production of UV Creations and T-Series. AA Films is the distributor.

If you can't make the journey to the theatre, you'll need to wait a few months to catch Saaho on streaming. Indian films generally have an eight-week theatrical window, which means Saaho could be out on Amazon Prime Video or Netflix in November.