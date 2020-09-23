Technology News
loading

Rogue One Prequel Series Taps Black Mirror’s Toby Haynes as New Director, Begins Filming in October: Report

The Star Wars series is slated to premiere in 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 23 September 2020 12:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Rogue One Prequel Series Taps Black Mirror’s Toby Haynes as New Director, Begins Filming in October: Report

Photo Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Diego Luna as Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Highlights
  • Haynes takes over from showrunner Tony Gilroy
  • Gilroy decided against travel due to COVID-19
  • Second Star Wars series after The Mandalorian

Rogue One prequel Cassian Andor series has found a new director in Toby Haynes, who replaces showrunner Tony Gilroy at the helm. But this isn't one of those Star Wars shake-ups that we've become accustomed to seeing. This is reportedly happening due to travel restrictions in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Gilroy is based in New York but the Rogue One series will be filmed in the UK, starting October. He decided against travelling and let Haynes take over directing duties for the first three episodes. Gilroy remains the showrunner and executive producer.

Haynes is best known for directing the Black Mirror season 4 episode “USS Callister” with Jesse Plemons and Cristin Miloti, the Sherlock season 2 finale “The Reichenbach Fall” with Benedict Cumberbatch, Martin Freeman and Andrew Scott that is considered the show's best, and the 2019 made-for-TV movie Brexit: The Uncivil War also with Cumberbatch. He has also directed five episodes of the Doctor Who revival in 2010 and 2011. Haynes' next project is Amazon's remake of the British sci-fi original Utopia, which premieres Friday on Prime Video.

Deadline brings word of Haynes replacing Gilroy as Rogue One director on the first three episodes, noting that the former was already “high” on the directors' list for future episodes and his presence in the UK — Haynes is British — made sense to go with him. Disney declined to comment on the new development. An episode count is unavailable for the first season of the Rogue One Cassian Andor prequel series, and it's unclear who will direct the other episodes.

The untitled Star Wars series follows the aforementioned Rebel spy Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) five years before the events of Rogue One when the Rebellion is still in its infancy. It has been described as a “rousing spy thriller”. In addition to Luna, Alan Tudyk will reprise his role as the droid K-2SO, with Genevieve O'Reilly as Rebel Alliance co-founder Mon Mothma. They will be joined by newcomers Stellan Skarsgård, Kyle Soller, and Denise Gough.

Though Gilroy was only officially credited as the co-writer on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, he was the director for the extensive reshoots. Gilroy later remarked that Disney were in “terrible trouble” when he was brought in and he was “unafraid” to change things up because he wasn't a lifelong Star Wars fan and “had no reverence for it whatsoever.” Gilory also said then that he had no plans to return to Star Wars, so clearly some of his views have changed since.

The Rogue One Cassian Andor prequel series is expected to air in 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar. Filming begins in October. It will be the second live-action Star Wars series, after The Mandalorian.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rogue One, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars, Lucasfilm, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Moto E7 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Rogue One Prequel Series Taps Black Mirror’s Toby Haynes as New Director, Begins Filming in October: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 5 Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Apple Store Online Launched in India With Trade-Ins and More
  3. Moto E7 Plus Debuts in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  4. Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 Debut as Latest Android Phones by HMD Global
  5. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  6. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  7. Moto E7 Plus First Impressions
  8. Realme Narzo 20 First Impressions
  9. Vivo V20 Pro With Dual Selfie Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
  10. Poco X3 With Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Zoom for Android Now Supports Virtual Backgrounds, Adds Several More New Features
  2. Supreme Court Directs Delhi Assembly Panel to Withhold Coercive Action Against Facebook Until October 15
  3. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus With E-Ink Cover Display, 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  4. Airtel Onboards Cloud Communications Firm Waybeo to Its Startup Accelerator Programme
  5. Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, iPad (8th Gen) Go on Sale via Apple Store Online in India
  6. Amazon Fire Stick Lite Alleged Renders Leaked, May Launch on September 24: Report
  7. Opera for Android, Desktop Browsers Get Redesigned Sync Capabilities
  8. Google Discontinues Paid Chrome Extensions After Temporary Suspension in March
  9. Amazon Launches Climate-Friendly Program to Help Shop for Sustainable Products
  10. Huawei Chairman Urges US to Reconsider 'Attack' on Global Supply Chain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com