Technology News
loading

Robert Pattinson Reportedly Contracts COVID-19, The Batman Production Halted

Just days after filming had resumed on the DC movie.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 4 September 2020 11:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Robert Pattinson Reportedly Contracts COVID-19, The Batman Production Halted

Photo Credit: Warner Bros.

Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in The Batman

Highlights
  • The Batman release date is October 1, 2021 worldwide
  • Makes clear the problems of filming during the pandemic
  • The Batman had originally shut production in March

Robert Pattinson has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, bringing a halt to production on The Batman just days after it had resumed in London following months of lockdown. This shows the problems of filming during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Studios are taking extreme precautions under guidelines established by the British government but it's not foolproof, of course. Pattinson will reportedly self-isolate for the next two weeks.

Watch the First Trailer for The Batman

Vanity Fair first brought word of Pattinson contracting the coronavirus, with The Hollywood Reporter confirming that shortly after.

Warner Bros. has not confirmed because it doesn't comment on an individual's health but it did issue this statement: “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

The Batman had originally shut down production in March after the coronavirus hit Europe. It stayed that way for over five months, before getting back to work earlier this week. Now it's on hold again.

Pattinson is the lead in The Batman, a standalone DC adventure from Planet of the Apes writer-director Matt Reeves. The Batman also stars Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as mob boss Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham district attorney Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin.

All the New DC Trailers Released at DC FanDome

At DC FanDome in August, Reeves confirmed that a quarter of the filming has been done. Due to the pandemic, The Batman has also been pushed back over three months from its original June 2021 release date.

The Batman is slated to release October 1, 2021 in cinemas worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Robert Pattinson, The Batman, Batman, Warner Bros, Coronavirus, COVID 19, Pandemic
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
MSI Summit E Series, Summit B Series Laptops With Intel’s 11th Generation Tiger Lake CPUs Launched

Related Stories

Robert Pattinson Reportedly Contracts COVID-19, The Batman Production Halted
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. PUBG Mobile Ban in India: 5 Controversies That Rocked the Game Before
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51 Set to Launch in India on September 10
  4. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  5. Realme 7 Review
  6. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Poco M2 Set to Launch in India on September 8
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Goes on Open Sale in India via Amazon, Mi.com
  9. Poco X3 NFC Alleged Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G With 11th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Robert Pattinson Reportedly Contracts COVID-19, The Batman Production Halted
  2. PUBG Mobile Maker Tencent Says Will Engage With Indian Authorities to Ensure Continued Availability of Apps
  3. MSI Summit E Series, Summit B Series Laptops With Intel’s 11th Generation Tiger Lake CPUs Launched
  4. OnePlus 8T Specifications Leaked, May Feature 120Hz AMOLED Display and Quad Rear Cameras
  5. Google Urges EU to Be Flexible in Setting Digital Rule Book
  6. The Boys Season 2 Is Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India
  7. Facebook Messenger Will Limit Forwarding Messages to Only Five People or Groups, Like WhatsApp
  8. Apple Delays iOS 14 Change Likely to Stymie Mobile Ad Targeting
  9. Redmi 9A to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, Mi.com: Price, Specifications
  10. Huawei Enjoy 20, Enjoy 20 Plus With MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 5G Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com