Robert Pattinson has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, bringing a halt to production on The Batman just days after it had resumed in London following months of lockdown. This shows the problems of filming during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Studios are taking extreme precautions under guidelines established by the British government but it's not foolproof, of course. Pattinson will reportedly self-isolate for the next two weeks.

Vanity Fair first brought word of Pattinson contracting the coronavirus, with The Hollywood Reporter confirming that shortly after.

Warner Bros. has not confirmed because it doesn't comment on an individual's health but it did issue this statement: “A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused.”

The Batman had originally shut down production in March after the coronavirus hit Europe. It stayed that way for over five months, before getting back to work earlier this week. Now it's on hold again.

Pattinson is the lead in The Batman, a standalone DC adventure from Planet of the Apes writer-director Matt Reeves. The Batman also stars Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, John Turturro as mob boss Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham district attorney Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin.

At DC FanDome in August, Reeves confirmed that a quarter of the filming has been done. Due to the pandemic, The Batman has also been pushed back over three months from its original June 2021 release date.

The Batman is slated to release October 1, 2021 in cinemas worldwide.