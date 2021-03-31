Rick and Morty season 5 now has a trailer and release date of June 20. Adult Swim — its official US broadcaster — has announced that Rick and Morty season 5 will have a global premiere on June 20, which is now being christened as “Rick and Morty Day”. But there are no details on the extent of the “global” release. Adult Swim is only available in select markets (the US, the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland). In some other parts of the world, including India, Australia, Brazil, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, and South Korea, Rick and Morty airs on Netflix. We've reached out to both Netflix and Adult Swim, and will update the story when we hear back.

While we await an India release date, we can still enjoy the Rick and Morty season 5 trailer that gives us a peek at the new cosmic adventures of the Smith and Sanchez family: eccentric alcoholic scientist Rick Sanchez (co-creator Justin Roiland), his under-confident teenage grandson Morty Smith (also Roiland), Morty's insecure father Jerry Smith (Chris Parnell), his level-headed wife Beth (Sarah Chalke), and her superficial elder daughter Summer (Spencer Grammer). The trailer shows that Rick and Morty season 5 will involve a “strange horny ocean man”, bots akin to Transformers, a Hellraiser-inspired episode, and clones of the entire family.

Rick and Morty Season 6 Is Already in the Works, Says Co-Creator Dan Harmon

As for that newly-minted Rick and Morty Day, Adult Swim is promising “a megadose of access and content of all things Rick and Morty”, featuring “an out of this world celebration with sneak peeks, behind the scenes footage and special surprises across TV, digital and social.” Adult Swim reiterates that this is being done in the name of celebrating Rick and Morty season 5's global premiere — which, again, remains to be seen if it applies to those markets that do not have any Adult Swim presence.

A change in release tactics wouldn't be anything new. With Rick and Morty season 4 for instance, which was split into two parts, Netflix India dropped the first batch of five episodes a week after they finished airing on Adult Swim. (Rick and Morty season 4 premiered November 10, 2019 on Adult Swim, and debuted December 22, 2019 on Netflix in India.) But the second half of the season 4 was released weekly in India, the following Sunday after they aired on Adult Swim. The release strategy also varied across markets: Australia got season 4 episodes the following Wednesday after US release.

Rick and Morty season 5 premieres June 20 at 11pm ET on Adult Swim. A Netflix release date has yet to be announced.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.