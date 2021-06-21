Rick and Morty season 5 episodes will air every Monday on Netflix in India, the streaming service has revealed. The fifth season of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon's animated series premiered Sunday, June 20 at 8pm PT/ 11pm ET on Adult Swim in the US. That translates to Monday, June 21 at 8:30am IST here in India, but viewers in India will have to wait just a little bit longer. While Rick and Morty season 5 will start from Monday, June 21 on Netflix in India, an exact release time is not known as yet — Netflix's default release time in India is 12:30pm IST.

A weekly day-and-date release strategy in India (and elsewhere) for Rick and Morty season 5 fits in with Adult Swim's “global premiere” plans that were unveiled with the first trailer back in March. In contrast, the first half of Rick and Morty season 4 was released together after the first five episodes were done airing on Adult Swim, though the second half was made available weekly — but one week after airing in the US. There's none of that wait with Rick and Morty season 5.

Here's what we know of the Rick and Morty season 5 schedule so far:

Episode # Episode title US release date India release date Episode 1 Mort Dinner Rick Andre June 20, 2021 June 21, 2021 Episode 2 Mortyplicity June 27, 2021 June 28, 2021 Episode 3 A Rickconvenient Mort July 4, 2021 July 5, 2021 Episode 4 Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion July 11, 2021 July 12, 2021 Episode 5 Rickdependence Spray TBA TBA Episode 6 Amortycan Grickfitti TBA TBA Episode 7 Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular TBA TBA Episode 8 Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort TBA TBA Episode 9 Forgetting Sarick Mortshall TBA TBA Episode 10 Rickmurai Jack TBA TBA

