Rick and Morty Season 5 Episodes to Release Mondays on Netflix in India, Starting June 21

Shortly after premiering on Adult Swim in the US.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 21 June 2021 10:27 IST
Photo Credit: Adult Swim

Morty in Rick and Morty season 5 episode 1

Highlights
  • Rick and Morty season 5 began June 20 on Adult Swim
  • India release date for Rick and Morty season 5 is June 21
  • New Rick & Morty S5 episodes every Monday on Netflix

Rick and Morty season 5 episodes will air every Monday on Netflix in India, the streaming service has revealed. The fifth season of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon's animated series premiered Sunday, June 20 at 8pm PT/ 11pm ET on Adult Swim in the US. That translates to Monday, June 21 at 8:30am IST here in India, but viewers in India will have to wait just a little bit longer. While Rick and Morty season 5 will start from Monday, June 21 on Netflix in India, an exact release time is not known as yet — Netflix's default release time in India is 12:30pm IST.

A weekly day-and-date release strategy in India (and elsewhere) for Rick and Morty season 5 fits in with Adult Swim's “global premiere” plans that were unveiled with the first trailer back in March. In contrast, the first half of Rick and Morty season 4 was released together after the first five episodes were done airing on Adult Swim, though the second half was made available weekly — but one week after airing in the US. There's none of that wait with Rick and Morty season 5.

Here's what we know of the Rick and Morty season 5 schedule so far:

Episode # Episode title US release date India release date
Episode 1 Mort Dinner Rick Andre June 20, 2021 June 21, 2021
Episode 2 Mortyplicity June 27, 2021 June 28, 2021
Episode 3 A Rickconvenient Mort July 4, 2021 July 5, 2021
Episode 4 Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion July 11, 2021 July 12, 2021
Episode 5 Rickdependence Spray TBA TBA
Episode 6 Amortycan Grickfitti TBA TBA
Episode 7 Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular TBA TBA
Episode 8 Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort TBA TBA
Episode 9 Forgetting Sarick Mortshall TBA TBA
Episode 10 Rickmurai Jack TBA TBA

 

Rick and Morty season 5 began June 20 in the US on Adult Swim, and June 21 in India on Netflix.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Rick and Morty, Rick and Morty season 5, Netflix, Netflix India, Adult Swim
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
