Technology News
loading

Rick and Morty Season 5 Trailer Teases More Wacky Adventures, All 10 Episode Titles Revealed

Scarface, Voltron, and Samurai Jack — it’s all happening.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 25 May 2021 11:57 IST
Rick and Morty Season 5 Trailer Teases More Wacky Adventures, All 10 Episode Titles Revealed

Photo Credit: Adult Swim

Rick, Summer, and Morty in Rick and Morty season 5 trailer

Highlights
  • Rick and Morty season 5 release date is June 20
  • Netflix has yet to announce date for India though
  • Rick and Morty new trailer has many Easter eggs

Rick and Morty season 5 gets a new trailer. Turn on your interdimensional cable channel everyone, Adult Swim has dropped a new wacky, mind-bending, and terrifying trailer for the upcoming Rick and Morty season. In it, Rick makes a Scarface joke, “Say hello to my little me!”, while holding a gun that has a head like his. The entire Smith family commands a Voltron and Pacific Rim-style Jaegar. Rick broils a turkey-man beast, and a superhero friend of Morty's fries American poachers in Africa. Morty complains how he hasn't been to a full week of school in years given all their intergalactic adventures. And Jerry Smith has a job interview that Rick finds very suspicious.

The new Rick and Morty season 5 trailer — set to the tunes of Beastie Boys' 1994 hit “Sabotage” — begins with the US military surrounding the Smith family home, with Rick Sanchez declaring inside as he slaps himself: “It's showtime.” In another scene, Summer Smith warns that someone is trying to kill them, only for Rick to remind her that someone is always trying to kill them. There are shots of humanoid turkeys with rifles and sunglasses, an Aquaman-of-sorts who lives inside a seashell, and a giant spider-like spaceship that bombs the Smith household.

Cut to the family dressed in multi-coloured suits, with Rick, Morty, and Summer announcing their new catchphrase (“Go team, go-tron!”) as metal tubes spring up from everywhere and suck them up individually. In another shot, Morty (somehow) laser blasts the US Constitution and Lincoln Memorial (in Washington, DC), Philadelphia's Liberty Bell, and New York's Statue of Liberty all in one fell swoop. There's also a shot out in America's Wild West with a crystalline Rick (pulling a gun out of his head) — is this supposed to be some kind of Breaking Bad reference?

The new Rick and Morty season 5 trailer is filled with dozens of Easter eggs as always, we'll let you discover the rest for yourself. There's even more to deduce from all 10 season 5 episode titles revealed alongside the trailer: “Mort Dinner Rick Andre”, “Mortyplicity”, Rickdependence Spray”, “A Rickconvenient Mort”, “Amortycan Grickfitti”, “Rick & Morty's Thanksploitation Spectacular”, “Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion”, “Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort”, “Forgetting Sarick Mortshall”, and “Rickmurai Jack”.

The animated series is a creation of Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, with Roiland also voicing the two titular leads. Chris Parnell (Jerry), Spencer Grammer (Summer), and Sarah Chalke (Beth Smith) fill out the rest of the main voice cast. Harmon will guest star as Rick's ally Birdperson / Phoenixperson, with Kari Wahlgren returning to voice Morty's long-time crush Jessica. No other guest stars have been announced. The 10-episode season 5 is part of Rick and Morty's giant 70-episode deal from 2018, and seasons six and seven are already confirmed to be in development.

Rick and Morty season 5 premieres June 20 on Adult Swim wherever available as part of a “global premiere.” New episodes will air every Sunday. Netflix has rights to Rick and Morty in several territories, including India, but it has yet to announce a release date of its own.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rick and Morty, Rick and Morty season 5, Adult Swim, Rick and Morty season 5 trailer, Netflix, Netflix India, WarnerMedia
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Huawei Founder Ren Zhengfei Urges Shift to Software to Counter US Sanctions

Related Stories

Rick and Morty Season 5 Trailer Teases More Wacky Adventures, All 10 Episode Titles Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Facebook, Twitter May Face Action for Not Complying With Intermediary Rules
  2. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  3. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  5. Mysterious Doge 'Whale' Account Continues To Hold Despite Market Crash
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Launched
  7. Realme X7 Max 5G Set to Launch on May 31 in India
  8. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  9. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  10. UK Space Agency, Rolls Royce Pursuing Nuclear-Powered Space Exploration
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Found Guilty of Throttling Charging Speed, Norway Court Orders Payment of $16,000 to Each Owner
  2. Honor 50 Series With Snapdragon 778G SoC Confirmed to Launch Soon, May Come With Pre-Installed Google Apps
  3. OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei’s Twitter Account Compromised, Hackers Falsely Claimed His Cryptocurrency Venture
  4. Mi 11 Lite 4G Could Launch in India Soon, Xiaomi Executive Teases
  5. Mortal Kombat Out June 4 on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play, YouTube, More
  6. Friends: The Reunion Out May 27 at 12:32pm On Zee5 in India
  7. PUBG Streamer Booked in Arunachal Pradesh for Racist Remarks Against MLA Ninong Ering on YouTube
  8. $STOPELON: Investors Accuse Musk Of 'Manipulating' Crypto Market, Form New Meme Currency
  9. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4 ‘Spurned & Burned’ Is Live — Check Out What’s New
  10. Tecno Spark 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com