Rick and Morty season 4 will be available in December on Netflix in India, Gadgets 360 has learned. Netflix said it doesn't have a specific release date as yet. If we had to make an educated guess, it would likely be after December 8. That's because the fourth season of the Emmy-winning, critically-acclaimed adult animated comedy — which airs on Adult Swim, Cartoon Network's late-night programming block reserved for adult-oriented programming in the US — is set to release in two parts: five episodes in 2019, and the other five sometime in 2020. The fifth episode airs December 8. Netflix will likely drop the first five episodes altogether in India, though a weekly release format is possible too.

In addition to India, Netflix has the international rights to Rick and Morty in dozens of markets, including Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, and the UK among others. The past three seasons, worth 31 episodes in total, are already available on Netflix in India and all aforementioned countries. Rick and Morty season 4 will eventually land on Netflix in all those markets too, except for the UK, where TV broadcaster Channel 4 has grabbed the rights.

Created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland — the latter also voices the titular leads — Rick and Morty follows an eccentric, alcoholic scientist named Rick Sanchez and his under-confident teenage grandson Morty Smith, as they go about their inter-dimensional adventures. The rest of the Smith family — Morty's superficial elder sister Summer (Spencer Grammer), and their parents, the level-headed mother Beth (Sarah Chalke) and the insecure father Jerry (Chris Parnell) — gets mixed up from time to time.

New episodes of Rick and Morty season 4 air Sundays in the US.