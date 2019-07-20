Technology News
Rick and Morty Season 4 First Look Released at San Diego Comic-Con 2019

“That’s not how apps work.”

By | Updated: 20 July 2019 02:01 IST
Rick and Morty Season 4 First Look Released at San Diego Comic-Con 2019

Photo Credit: Adult Swim

A still from the Rick and Morty season 4 Comic-Con clip

Highlights
  • Rick and Morty season 4 release date will be in November
  • First look clip features Morty, Jerry, and an alien called Glootie
  • A total of 10 episodes in season 4, to air on Netflix in India

The first look at Rick and Morty season 4 is here. During its panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon released an exclusive clip for the upcoming fourth season of their adult animated comedy series, which is set to return after a gap of two years. The new look at Rick and Morty season 4 features a “Glootie” and an app that has apparently gone out of control. Morty smashes the computer to take down the app, only for Glootie to remind him “that's not how apps work”. Glootie tries to fool Morty and Jerry to try to escape, but they catch onto his schemes.

 

Rick and Morty season 4 will have a total of 10 episodes, Roiland and Harmon confirmed earlier this week, and will feature at least four guest stars in actress-director Kathleen Turner (Romancing the Stone), writer-director Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), actor Sam Neill (Jurassic Park), and actor Paul Giamatti (Billions). Waititi and Neill were picked because the Rick and Morty creators wanted an alien species with a “Kiwi flavour”. Waititi is voicing the Glootie in the clip above.

And unsurprisingly, the entire main Rick and Morty voice cast is back. That includes Roiland as both Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, Spencer Grammer as Morty's elder sister Summer Smith, Sarah Chalke as Rick's daughter, and Summer and Morty's mother, Beth Smith, and Chris Parnell as Beth's husband, and Summer and Morty's father, Jerry Smith.

The two-year gap between season 3 and 4 — currently the show's longest between two seasons — was due to extended conversations between Roiland, Harmon and the network Adult Swim. Ultimately, the two signed a long-term deal worth 70 episodes in May last year, which has secured the future of Rick and Morty for six more potential seasons.

Earlier this week, Roiland and Harmon said they expect a shorter gap with Rick and Morty season 5: “I don't know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be [two years] again. We're literally writing season 5 while finishing season 4 just to force ourselves to commit to a certain schedule.”

Rick and Morty season 4 will premiere in November on Netflix in India. New episodes will air weekly.

Further reading: Rick and Morty, Rick and Morty season 4, Adult Swim, Netflix, Comic Con, Comic Con 2019, SDCC, SDCC 2019
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
