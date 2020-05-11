Rick and Morty Season 4 Part 2 to Release Weekly on Netflix in India

Rick and Morty season 4 is switching tactics. Not the show per se, which has a habit of taking on conventions and being as zany as possible, but its release in India. The second half of Rick and Morty season 4 will be available weekly on Netflix in India, in contrast to the first half, which was made available all together after it was done airing in the US. That's good news for Indian Rick and Morty fans, though it's not all good — episodes of Rick and Morty season 4 will arrive a week late on Netflix in India, the following Sunday after they air on Adult Swim in the US.

That means last Sunday's episode — Rick and Morty season 4 episode 6 “Never Ricking Morty” — arrived this past Sunday, May 10 on Netflix in India. And this week's episode — Rick and Morty season 4 episode 7 “Promortyus” — will be available May 17 on Netflix in India. And it will go on like that. Rick and Morty season 4 episode 8 “The Vat of Acid Episode” will release May 24 in India, followed by Rick and Morty season 4 episode 9 “Childrick of Mort” on May 31, and Rick and Morty season 4 episode 10 “Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri” — the season finale — on June 7.

In addition to India, Netflix has the international rights to Rick and Morty in dozens of markets, but the release dates vary by region due to the nature of the deals made with Adult Swim owner WarnerMedia. Australia will get new episodes of Rick and Morty season 4 on the following Wednesday after release in the US. There's no sign of new episodes in select European countries — Germany and France don't even have season 4 yet — while in the UK, Rick and Morty season 4 is with Channel 4. Rick and Morty season 4 also is available the following Sunday in Japan too.

Created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland — the latter also voices the titular leads — Rick and Morty follows an eccentric, alcoholic scientist named Rick Sanchez and his under-confident teenage grandson Morty Smith, as they go about their inter-dimensional adventures. The rest of the Smith family — Morty's superficial elder sister Summer (Spencer Grammer), and their parents, the level-headed mother Beth (Sarah Chalke) and the insecure father Jerry (Chris Parnell) — gets mixed up from time to time. Guest voice stars on Rick and Morty season 4 have included Taika Waititi, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Giamatti, and Christopher Meloni.

New episodes of Rick and Morty season 4 are out Sundays on Netflix in India.

