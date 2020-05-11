Technology News
loading

Rick and Morty Season 4 Part 2 to Release Weekly on Netflix in India

Episodes 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 will arrive the following Sunday after airing in the US.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 11 May 2020 10:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Rick and Morty Season 4 Part 2 to Release Weekly on Netflix in India

Photo Credit: Adult Swim

Morty, Rick, and Story Lord in Rick and Morty season 4 episode 6

Highlights
  • Rick and Morty season 4 episodes 1–5 released all together
  • Episodes 6–10 out between May 10 – June 7 on Netflix India
  • Rick and Morty season 4 Netflix release dates vary by region

Rick and Morty season 4 is switching tactics. Not the show per se, which has a habit of taking on conventions and being as zany as possible, but its release in India. The second half of Rick and Morty season 4 will be available weekly on Netflix in India, in contrast to the first half, which was made available all together after it was done airing in the US. That's good news for Indian Rick and Morty fans, though it's not all good — episodes of Rick and Morty season 4 will arrive a week late on Netflix in India, the following Sunday after they air on Adult Swim in the US.

That means last Sunday's episode — Rick and Morty season 4 episode 6 “Never Ricking Morty” — arrived this past Sunday, May 10 on Netflix in India. And this week's episode — Rick and Morty season 4 episode 7 “Promortyus” — will be available May 17 on Netflix in India. And it will go on like that. Rick and Morty season 4 episode 8 “The Vat of Acid Episode” will release May 24 in India, followed by Rick and Morty season 4 episode 9 “Childrick of Mort” on May 31, and Rick and Morty season 4 episode 10 “Star Mort Rickturn of the Jerri” — the season finale — on June 7.

In addition to India, Netflix has the international rights to Rick and Morty in dozens of markets, but the release dates vary by region due to the nature of the deals made with Adult Swim owner WarnerMedia. Australia will get new episodes of Rick and Morty season 4 on the following Wednesday after release in the US. There's no sign of new episodes in select European countries — Germany and France don't even have season 4 yet — while in the UK, Rick and Morty season 4 is with Channel 4. Rick and Morty season 4 also is available the following Sunday in Japan too.

Created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland — the latter also voices the titular leads — Rick and Morty follows an eccentric, alcoholic scientist named Rick Sanchez and his under-confident teenage grandson Morty Smith, as they go about their inter-dimensional adventures. The rest of the Smith family — Morty's superficial elder sister Summer (Spencer Grammer), and their parents, the level-headed mother Beth (Sarah Chalke) and the insecure father Jerry (Chris Parnell) — gets mixed up from time to time. Guest voice stars on Rick and Morty season 4 have included Taika Waititi, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Giamatti, and Christopher Meloni.

New episodes of Rick and Morty season 4 are out Sundays on Netflix in India.

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rick and Morty, Rick and Morty season 4, Netflix India, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, WarnerMedia
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Indian Startups Get Creative as Crisis Fuels Funding Crunch
Redmi 10X 4G Specifications Spotted on Google Play Console, Processor and RAM Details Tipped
Web Stories
Video Games That Were Hyped, But Were Huge Letdowns
gaming Video Games That Were Hyped, But Were Huge Letdowns
Best Xbox Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Xbox Exclusive Franchises
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
tech Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?

Related Stories

Rick and Morty Season 4 Part 2 to Release Weekly on Netflix in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  2. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launching on May 11: What We Know So Far
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Set for May 12: All Details
  4. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Launch Impressions: Flagship Features and Aspirations
  5. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z to Go on Sale in India Starting May 10
  6. Vivo V19 With Dual Selfie Cameras Set to Launch in India on May 12
  7. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  8. Indian Startups Get Creative as Crisis Fuels Funding Crunch
  9. India Tops Zoom Downloads in April Despite Warnings, Security Issues
  10. 20 Hidden WhatsApp iPhone Tricks That Everyone Can Master
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V19 With Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Cameras Set to Launch in India on May 12: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Redmi 10X 4G Specifications Spotted on Google Play Console, Processor and RAM Details Tipped
  3. Rick and Morty Season 4 Part 2 to Release Weekly on Netflix in India
  4. Coronavirus: Tesla Sues California County in Factory Closure Fight, Threatens to Leave
  5. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launching in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Specifications, More
  6. Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A Launch on May 11: Livestream, Specifications, and More
  7. Facebook’s Redesigned Desktop Site With Dark Mode Now Rolling Out to All Users Worldwide
  8. WHO Readies Coronavirus App for Checking Symptoms, Possibly Contact Tracing
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Set for May 12: Price in India, Specifications
  10. Google Announces Company Holiday to Stem Coronavirus Burnout
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com