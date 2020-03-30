Technology News
loading

Rick and Morty Drops Japanese Anime Short as We Wait for the Rest of Season 4

It’s called “Samurai & Shogun” and it’s exactly as violent as you’d want it to be.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 30 March 2020 11:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Rick and Morty Drops Japanese Anime Short as We Wait for the Rest of Season 4

Photo Credit: Adult Swim

One of the Ninja Ricks in “Samurai & Shogun”

Highlights
  • Rick and Morty season 4 is currently on hiatus
  • New short ‘Samurai & Shogun’ available on YouTube
  • Made by Studio DEEN, writer-director Kaichi Satō

While the second half of Rick and Morty season 4 still doesn't have a release date, its US broadcaster Adult Swim gave us a surprise short film over the weekend called “Samurai & Shogun”, which as you can expect, gives a Japanese-themed makeover to Rick and Morty. In addition to their respective roles — Rick and Morty Japanese dub artists Youhei Tadano and Keisuke Chiba play Rick WTM-72 and Shogun Morty — the five-minute short is made in the anime style by Tokyo-based Studio DEEN, with writer-director Kaichi Satō, producer Koji Iijima, and executive producer Maki Terashima-Furuta.

In “Samurai & Shogun”, Rick WTM-72 and Shogun Morty are travelling through a wasteland when several Ninja Ricks emerge from portals. One of them declares that they've been looking for Rick WTM-72 because he allegedly kidnapped Shogun Morty. Before he can complete his demands though, Rick WTM-72 runs up and starts a massacre, killing every Ninja Rick that steps towards him. Right out of Japanese anime, blood spurts are like fountains and so are the exaggerated screams of the ones dying. Rick WTM-72 takes on all kinds of enemies as “Samurai & Shogun” progresses.

As Adult Swim's senior VP and creative director, Jason DeMarco, has already confirmed on Twitter, the Rick and Morty short film “Samurai & Shogun” is inspired by the Lone Wolf & Cub manga, created by writer Kazuo Koike and artist Goseki Kojima in 1970. When the short premiered on Saturday, DeMarco also revealed that his team “spent a year putting [it] together”.

This isn't the first time that Adult Swim has dedicated itself to producing a themed short that's set apart from the continuity of the series. There was also the Australian-themed one in April 2018 called “Bushworld Adventures”. And we've also had the one where Morty went on a “strange trip” after dropping a vial of LSD in “Exquisite Corpse”.

Rick and Morty episodes — not short films — are available on Netflix in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rick and Morty, Anime, Adult Swim
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
SoftBank-Backed OneWeb Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan, Cuts Jobs

Related Stories

Rick and Morty Drops Japanese Anime Short as We Wait for the Rest of Season 4
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best TV Series on Amazon Prime Video in India
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  3. Realme X2 Starts Getting Realme UI With Android 10 Update in India
  4. Corona Kavach Is Government’s New Location-Based COVID-19 Tracking App
  5. Xiaomi Unveils Mi True Wireless Earphones 2, Mi AIoT Router AC2350
  6. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
  7. The Best TV Series on Netflix in India
  8. Realme 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Which Phone Offers the Best Value?
  9. Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops Is Something We Could Do Without
  10. 'COVA Punjab' Mobile App Launched to Help Spread Coronavirus Awareness
#Latest Stories
  1. Rick and Morty Drops Japanese Anime Short as We Wait for the Rest of Season 4
  2. SoftBank-Backed OneWeb Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan, Cuts Jobs
  3. Twitter Removes Two Bolsonaro Tweets Questioning Virus Quarantine
  4. Samsung Galaxy M11 Alleged Specifications, Renders Leaked: All You Need to Know
  5. Stop Sending Memes, Russian Telecom Operator Pleads as Networks Begin to Overload
  6. Xiaomi Unveils Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 With 14.2mm Drivers, Mi AIoT Router AC2350
  7. Google Offers $800 Million to Pandemic-Impacted Businesses, Health Agencies
  8. Tata Sky Broadband to Offer Free Landline Service With Unlimited Voice Calling Soon
  9. Facebook Live Now Accessible to Non-Facebook Users on Mobile
  10. Mi TV 4S 65-Inch With 4K HDR10+ Screen, Android 9.0 TV Launched; Mi Air Purifier 3H Debuts as Well
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com