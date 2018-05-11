Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Rick and Morty Renewed for 70 More Episodes

 
, 11 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Rick and Morty Renewed for 70 More Episodes

Highlights

  • 70 episodes is an unprecedented renewal order
  • Rick and Morty has been airing since 2013
  • At this rate, it'll go on for another decade

Rick and Morty will get 70 more episodes, co-creator Justin Roiland announced on Thursday, which is an unprecedented renewal order in TV history. Going by the show's current trend of 10 episodes a season, that means seven more seasons for the adult animated series.

The show follows cynical and alcoholic mad scientist Rick and his weak-willed easily influenced grandson Morty, who go about a series of misadventures across dimensions and universes. Rick and Morty airs on Cartoon Network's late-night block Adult Swim in the US, and is available on Netflix in India and other parts of the world. Dan Harmon (Community) serves as co-creator alongside Roiland, who voices both the lead characters of the show.

Since its premiere in late 2013, Rick and Morty has aired three seasons worth a total of 31 episodes, and this new order of 70 episodes more than triples the count. And if the show continues its current pace of producing new seasons – three seasons in less than five years – the animated series will easily go on for another decade, and might even hit 2030.

The latest episode of Rick and Morty aired in October last year, and there had been a lot of speculation in the intervening months as to the future of the series. That discussion can now be put to bed, though Cartoon Network hasn't provided a return date for the show. In a tweet (seen above), Roiland cheekily added that he's "looking forward" to fans asking him when it'll air, and added in a hashtag that the creators are working on it.

BoJack Horseman, Rick and Morty, and the Rise of Pensive Animated Comedies

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rick and Morty, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Google Reportedly Working on Pixel-Branded Smartwatches; Specifications Leak
Facebook Asks European Users Which News Sources They Trust
Best AC deals
Rick and Morty Renewed for 70 More Episodes
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Flash Sale
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Launches Redmi S2, the 'Best Redmi Selfie Phone'
  2. OnePlus 6 Pre-Orders on Amazon Will Get You Extended Warranty and More
  3. Jio Postpaid Is Here With New Rs. 199 Plan Offering 25GB Data and More
  4. Redmi S2 Launch Today: Specifications, Price, and More You Should Know
  5. Smartron tband With ECG, BP, and Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India
  6. 'Clear All' Option in Overview Will Return to Android P in Next Update
  7. Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular Goes on Sale via Jio, Airtel in India
  8. Nokia X TENAA Listing Reveals Key Specifications, Design
  9. Google's Making Pixel-Branded Smartwatches: Reports
  10. Mother's Day 2018 Tech Gift Ideas
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.