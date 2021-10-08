Resident Evil is welcoming you to Raccoon City. On Thursday, Sony Pictures unveiled the first trailer for the next Resident Evil movie, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Though the Resident Evil trailer is only available in English and Hindi, the movie will release in India in four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is a reboot of the Milla Jovovich-led six-film series, and draws from the first two Capcom games released in 1996 and 1998. In it, survivors must band together to keep terrifying, evil creatures at bay.

“Every story has a beginning,” Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario) says at the start of the Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City trailer, as we see people stuck in traffic and security in gas masks. Her brother Chris (Robbie Amell) asks why she's back in Raccoon City and reprimands her about her tinfoil hat conspiracies. Claire says they need to expose Umbrella Corporation, who had a Chernobyl-stlye “incident” in Raccoon City, as a guy says on a tape. “People are getting sick,” he adds, as the Resident Evil trailer dissolves into beasts and horror.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City trailer

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Hindi trailer

Claire, Chris, and the Raccoon Police Department recruit Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia) team up to contain the threat, along with Albert Wesker (Tom Hopper) whom Resident Evil fans will know to be an Umbrella Corporation double agent. The rest of the Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City trailer is made up of action bits and snippets, as the team fights against monstrosities that now plague the town.

In addition to Scodelario, Amell, Jojia, and Hopper, Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City also stars Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp) as Chris' partner Jill Valentine, Donal Logue as RPD's chief of police Brian Irons, Neal McDonough as Umbrella's experiments leader William Birkin, and Lily Gao as mysterious spy Ada Wong. Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down) is the writer and director.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is a production of Screen Gems, The Fyzz Facility, Constantin Film, The Tea Shop and Film Company, and Davis Films. Sony Pictures is handling distribution globally, except in Germany (Constantin Film), Canada (Elevation Pictures), and France (Metropolitan Filmexport). The new Resident Evil movie is made on an estimated budget of $40 million (about Rs. 300 crores).

Here's the official synopsis for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City:

Once the booming home of pharmaceutical giant Umbrella Corporation, Raccoon City is now a dying Midwestern town. The company's exodus left the city a wasteland with great evil brewing below the surface. When that evil is unleashed, a group of survivors must work together to uncover the truth behind Umbrella and make it through the night.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City releases November 26 in cinemas worldwide. In India, it will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City poster

English poster for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Hindi poster for Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

