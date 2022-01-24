Technology News
loading

Reddit's Crowdsourced Playlist on Spotify, YouTube Is a Treasure Trove of 'Most Beautiful Songs'

From Claude Debussy to Pink Floyd, Reddit's 'Beautiful Songs Playlist' has something for everyone.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 24 January 2022 17:30 IST
Reddit's Crowdsourced Playlist on Spotify, YouTube Is a Treasure Trove of 'Most Beautiful Songs'

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Spotify

The Reddit Beautiful Songs Playlist is available on YouTube as well

Highlights
  • The playlist was created in 2017
  • The songs were added based on the choices of Redditors
  • From Pink Floyd to Claude Debussy, the playlist has a variety of numbers

What's the most beautiful song you've ever heard? That question, when asked on social media, could lead to a pool of songs that have touched people from around the world. From Claude Debussy's "Clair de Lune" to Jimi Hendrix's "Little Wing" and from Mozart's "Requiem" to David Bowie's "Heroes," a crowdsourced playlist on Spotify and YouTube is booming with songs that thousands of Redditors deemed to be "the most beautiful" to the ears.

In 2017, Reddit user GiveMeAllYourRupees posed the question, “What, in your opinion, is the single most beautiful song ever made?” on the social media platform. Not surprisingly, replies began pouring in by leaps and bounds. Some loved the acoustics of The Cinematic Orchestra's "To Build A Home," while others liked the soulful strings of "The Boxer" by Simon & Garfunkel. John Denver's "Annie's Song" also made it to these replies. And, so did Pink Floyd's "Time." Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling In Love" and Louis Armstrong's "What A Wonderful World" were also part of the playlist.

To date, the post has garnered over 15,500 comments.

Seeing the rush of responses, another Reddit user, lofabread1, made an open request: “Because I don't really have the time right now: could someone make a Spotify playlist of all the songs from this post? I'd really love that.”

The playlist became a reality in no time. You can check out the playlist on Spotify.

As mentioned, the playlist is also available on YouTube.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, YouTube, Reddit, Most Beautiful Songs
Swiggy Raises $700 Million in Funding Round Led by Invesco, Other Investors
Google Pixel 6 Series' 'At a Glance' Widget Getting New Settings for Fitness, Bedtime: Report

Related Stories

Reddit's Crowdsourced Playlist on Spotify, YouTube Is a Treasure Trove of 'Most Beautiful Songs'
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11S Set to Launch in India on February 9
  2. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Live With Deals, Discounts on Electronics
  3. Micromax In Note 2 India Launch Set for January 25, Specifications Teased
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch, Design, Specifications Tipped
  5. Review: Human, Powered by Shefali Shah, Is an Overambitious Machiavellian Drama
  6. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Update Brings New Features, Bug Fixes
  7. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  8. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 4: Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series May Debut on February 9, Price Surfaces
  10. Google Now Has a Wordle Easter Egg: Here's How to Find It
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch Launch, Price, Specifications Teased; Launch in India Set for February 2
  2. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting Major Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 C.44 Update: New Features, Changelog
  3. Vivo Y21A With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Redmi 10A, Redmi 10C With MediaTek SoCs and Triple Rear Cameras Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  5. Solana Network Suffers Yet Another Major Network Outage as Crypto Market Plunges Over the Weekend
  6. T-Series Partners With Hungama TV’s Web3 Arm to Enter Metaverse, Create NFTs
  7. Smartphone Market in India Grew 12 Percent in 2021, Realme Among Top Three in Q4: Canalys
  8. El Salvador’s Treasury Adds 410 Bitcoins After Price Crash, President Nayib Bukele Tweets Details
  9. Lenovo Legion Y90 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Pack 22GB RAM and 640GB Storage
  10. Vivo Nex 5 Specifications, Design Tipped; May Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.