What's the most beautiful song you've ever heard? That question, when asked on social media, could lead to a pool of songs that have touched people from around the world. From Claude Debussy's "Clair de Lune" to Jimi Hendrix's "Little Wing" and from Mozart's "Requiem" to David Bowie's "Heroes," a crowdsourced playlist on Spotify and YouTube is booming with songs that thousands of Redditors deemed to be "the most beautiful" to the ears.

In 2017, Reddit user GiveMeAllYourRupees posed the question, “What, in your opinion, is the single most beautiful song ever made?” on the social media platform. Not surprisingly, replies began pouring in by leaps and bounds. Some loved the acoustics of The Cinematic Orchestra's "To Build A Home," while others liked the soulful strings of "The Boxer" by Simon & Garfunkel. John Denver's "Annie's Song" also made it to these replies. And, so did Pink Floyd's "Time." Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling In Love" and Louis Armstrong's "What A Wonderful World" were also part of the playlist.

To date, the post has garnered over 15,500 comments.

Seeing the rush of responses, another Reddit user, lofabread1, made an open request: “Because I don't really have the time right now: could someone make a Spotify playlist of all the songs from this post? I'd really love that.”

The playlist became a reality in no time. You can check out the playlist on Spotify.

As mentioned, the playlist is also available on YouTube.