Red Notice Release Date: Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds Netflix Movie Out November 12

The $200-million action flick is out in four months.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 9 July 2021 15:56 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson in Red Notice

  • Red Notice one of Netflix’s most expensive movies
  • Rawson Marshall Thurber (Skyscraper) directs and writes
  • ‘The Rock’ Johnson is also a producer on Red Notice

Red Notice — the Netflix action movie with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds — now has a release date: November 12. Johnson shared a first look Thursday evening on his Twitter account, which shows the three leads all dressed up and ready to go. Reynolds and Johnson appear in tuxedos, with Gadot in a red dress that is screaming femme fatale. In Red Notice, Gadot is the world's most wanted art thief, Reynolds is the world's greatest con artist, and Johnson is the FBI's top profiler and the world's greatest tracker. Rawson Marshall Thurber (Skyscraper, We're the Millers) is the director and writer.

“You're officially on notice. Netflix's biggest movie ever #RedNotice premieres in your living rooms around the globe on Nov. 12,” Johnson wrote in his tweet. Reynolds followed up minutes later with a characteristic caption: “True story. They made my entire tuxedo out of one of The Rock's socks. Also, true… #RedNotice has a release date of Nov. 12th on Netflix. Last piece of gossip: Gal Gadot is wonderful.” An hour or so later, Gadot chimed in with her own tweet: “I can't wait for you to see this. Thank you Rawson Thurber for bringing me onto this project. Being able to work with my friends Ryan Reynolds & The Rock was the icing on the cake.”

Johnson, and Thurber (via Bad Version, Inc.) are also producers on Red Notice alongside Beau Flynn for Flynn Picture Company, and Dany and Hiram Garcia for Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions. Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy), Chris Diamantopoulos (HBO's Silicon Valley), Ivan Mbakop (Loop), Rafael Petardi (Siberia), Guy Nardulli (Why Women Kill), Alexander Perkins (The Salisbury Poisonings), Ethan Herschenfeld (Boardwalk Empire), and newcomer Brenna Marie Narayan also have roles on Red Notice. Markus Förderer (Bliss) is the cinematographer, Michael L. Sale (Skyscraper) is the editor, and Steve Jablonsky (Transformers) provides background music.

Here's the official synopsis for Red Notice from Netflix:

An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world's most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI's top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there's no telling what will happen.

Red Notice is out November 12 on Netflix in India and around the world. It is one of Netflix's most expensive movies with an estimated budget of $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,492 crores).

Further reading: Red Notice, Netflix, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Rawson Marshall Thurber
Akhil Arora
