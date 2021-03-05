Technology News
loading

Raya and the Last Dragon Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for June 4

In case you want to avoid a trip to the cinemas.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 5 March 2021 13:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Raya and the Last Dragon Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for June 4

Photo Credit: Disney

Raya and the Last Dragon

Highlights
  • Raya and the Last Dragon released March 5 in cinemas
  • Available June 4 on Disney+ Hotstar, Disney+ for everyone
  • Three-month gap is the same as it was with Mulan

Raya and the Last Dragon will release June 4 on Disney+ Hotstar in India, Gadgets 360 has learnt. That's three months on from its theatrical release date (March 5). Disney's newest animated movie is out now in cinemas in India and across the world. Raya and the Last Dragon is also available on Disney+ with Premier Access in select markets — that involves a $30 or equivalent fee on top of your Disney+ monthly subscription. Unfortunately, Disney+ with Premier Access is not an option on Disney+ Hotstar. Hence, Raya and the Last Dragon will be available on Hotstar in India only once it leaves Premier Access — and that's June 4.

That also means that Disney+ subscribers worldwide can watch Raya and the Last Dragon for no additional fee starting June 4. This also includes those markets that get Disney+ through a partner, such as Telekom (Germany), Docomo (Japan), StarHub (Singapore), and Movistar+ (Spain). For those of us in India and Indonesia, that will be Disney+ Hotstar. By the time Raya and the Last Dragon arrives on June 4, it's possible that Disney+ Hotstar might be available in more markets. Disney+ has said it's coming to Hong Kong and South Korea in 2021, and it's also said to be in talks for a launch in Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Raya and the Last Dragon Review: Disney's Southeast Asian Princess Warns Against Isolationism

The three-month gap between Disney+ with Premier Access and Disney+ Hotstar is in keeping with the past. Disney's live-action reimagining of Mulan also took three months: it released September 4 on Disney+ with Premier Access, and then arrived December 4 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Directed by Don Hall (Big Hero 6) and Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting), Raya and the Last Dragon features the voice talents of Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Raya, Awkwafina (Ocean's Eight) as Sisu, Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel) as Namaari, Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0) as Chief Benja, Sandra Oh (Grey's Anatomy) as Virana, Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) as Tong, newcomer Isaac Wang as Boun, Thalia Tran (Little) as Noi, Alan Tudyk (Firefly) as Tuk Tuk, Lucille Soong (Fresh Off the Boat) as Dang Hu, Patti Harrison (Shrill), and Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why).

Here's the official synopsis for Raya and the Last Dragon, from Disney:

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than a dragon to save the world—it's going to take trust and teamwork as well.

Raya and the Last Dragon is out June 4 on Disney+ Hotstar in India and Indonesia, and Disney+ (without Premier Access) wherever available. It's currently playing in cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Raya and the Last Dragon, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney Plus, Disney, Disney Plus Premier Access
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India?
Jio Working on Low-Cost Laptop ‘JioBook’ With 4G LTE Connectivity, Android-Based JioOS: Report

Related Stories

Raya and the Last Dragon Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for June 4
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Team Focusing on Re-Launching in India: Report
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Debuts With Super AMOLED Displays, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan to Offer 30 Days Extra Validity in March
  4. Vivo S9 5G, Vivo S9e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  5. OnePlus 9E Spotted on Spigen Site Ahead of Launch
  6. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  7. Red Magic 6, Red Magic 6 Pro With 165Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 May Launch in Q2 2021 With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  9. Vivo Y31s Standard Edition Arrives With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC
  10. Justice League Snyder Cut India Release Date, Platforms Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 Rugged Smartphone With Military-Grade Certification Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Jio Working on Low-Cost Laptop ‘JioBook’ With 4G LTE Connectivity, Android-Based JioOS: Report
  3. Raya and the Last Dragon Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Set for June 4
  4. YouTube Removes Five Myanmar Military-Run TV Channels From Platform After Coup
  5. Sony Announces 6 Games for PlayStation VR, Including Doom 3: VR Edition
  6. Twitter Reportedly Working on ‘Undo Send’ Timer for Tweets
  7. Road Safety World Series T20: India Team, Full Schedule, and How to Watch Livestream
  8. Red Magic 6, Red Magic 6 Pro With 165Hz Refresh Rate, Dual-Shoulder Buttons Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme GT Neo Launch Teased, In the Works With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  10. Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 May Launch in India as Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11X, Internal Code Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com