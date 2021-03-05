Raya and the Last Dragon will release June 4 on Disney+ Hotstar in India, Gadgets 360 has learnt. That's three months on from its theatrical release date (March 5). Disney's newest animated movie is out now in cinemas in India and across the world. Raya and the Last Dragon is also available on Disney+ with Premier Access in select markets — that involves a $30 or equivalent fee on top of your Disney+ monthly subscription. Unfortunately, Disney+ with Premier Access is not an option on Disney+ Hotstar. Hence, Raya and the Last Dragon will be available on Hotstar in India only once it leaves Premier Access — and that's June 4.

That also means that Disney+ subscribers worldwide can watch Raya and the Last Dragon for no additional fee starting June 4. This also includes those markets that get Disney+ through a partner, such as Telekom (Germany), Docomo (Japan), StarHub (Singapore), and Movistar+ (Spain). For those of us in India and Indonesia, that will be Disney+ Hotstar. By the time Raya and the Last Dragon arrives on June 4, it's possible that Disney+ Hotstar might be available in more markets. Disney+ has said it's coming to Hong Kong and South Korea in 2021, and it's also said to be in talks for a launch in Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand.

The three-month gap between Disney+ with Premier Access and Disney+ Hotstar is in keeping with the past. Disney's live-action reimagining of Mulan also took three months: it released September 4 on Disney+ with Premier Access, and then arrived December 4 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Directed by Don Hall (Big Hero 6) and Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting), Raya and the Last Dragon features the voice talents of Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Raya, Awkwafina (Ocean's Eight) as Sisu, Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel) as Namaari, Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0) as Chief Benja, Sandra Oh (Grey's Anatomy) as Virana, Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) as Tong, newcomer Isaac Wang as Boun, Thalia Tran (Little) as Noi, Alan Tudyk (Firefly) as Tuk Tuk, Lucille Soong (Fresh Off the Boat) as Dang Hu, Patti Harrison (Shrill), and Ross Butler (13 Reasons Why).

Here's the official synopsis for Raya and the Last Dragon, from Disney:

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than a dragon to save the world—it's going to take trust and teamwork as well.

Raya and the Last Dragon is out June 4 on Disney+ Hotstar in India and Indonesia, and Disney+ (without Premier Access) wherever available. It's currently playing in cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access.