Raya and the Last Dragon Super Bowl Trailer Teases Disney’s Next Animated Movie

Out in March in Indian cinemas, and on Disney+ Premier Access.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 8 February 2021 11:59 IST
Photo Credit: Disney

Raya in Raya and the Last Dragon trailer

Highlights
  • Raya and the Last Dragon release date is March 5
  • Disney movie only releasing in English in India
  • A Disney+ Hotstar release date has not been set

Raya and the Last Dragon got a new 30-second trailer at the 2021 Super Bowl, less than two weeks on from the full-length trailer. That's because, well, Super Bowl attracts a lot of eyeballs — and the Disney animated film is out in less than a month after all. Raya and the Last Dragon is coming to theatres globally, including India, and will also be available on Disney+ Premier Access in select markets on the same day. The premium video on demand tier doesn't exist on Disney+ Hotstar, so it will only be in cinemas here.

“How did this world get so broken?” Raya (voiced by Kelly Marie Tran) asks at the beginning of the new Raya and the Last Dragon trailer. Her father Benja (Daniel Dae Kim) answers: “I believe that we can be unified again. But someone has to take the first step.” Naturally, that's our protagonist Raya, along with her trusty steed and best friend Tuk Tuk (Alan Tudyk). Tuk Tuk can literally roll, though I'm not sure how Raya manages to stop on top of him and not get rolled over.

That is part of the new footage in Raya and the Last Dragon's Super Bowl spot, that also includes another look at the fight between Raya and her nemesis Namaari (Gemma Chan), and the humour that will be offered by the other title character, the water dragon Sisu (Awkwafina).

In addition to Tran, Kim, Tudyk, Chan, and Awkwafina, Raya and the Last Dragon also features the voices of Sandra Oh as Namaari's mother Virana, Benedict Wong as the giant Tong, Izaac Wang as 10-year-old boy Boun, Thalia Tran as baby con-artist Little Noi, Lucille Soong as Talon leader Dang Hu, Patti Harrison as the Tail chief, and Ross Butler as the Spine chief. Don Hall (Big Hero 6) and Carlos López Estrada (Blindspotting) direct, off a script penned by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim (Crazy Rich Asians).

Here's the official synopsis for Raya and the Last Dragon, from Disney:

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she'll learn that it'll take more than a dragon to save the world—it's going to take trust and teamwork as well.

Raya and the Last Dragon is out March 5. In India, no local-language dubs (Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu) will be available. It costs $30 (roughly Rs. 2,190) on Disney+ Premier Access. A Disney+ Hotstar release date for Raya and the Last Dragon has not been set.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Raya and the Last Dragon, Disney, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney Plus Premier Access
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
