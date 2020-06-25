Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a new comedy-drama series called Rasbhari, starring Swara Bhasker (Veeri Di Wedding) in the lead. Created by Tanveer Bookwala (Ragini MMS 2) and Shantanu Srivastava (Kaushiki), Rasbhari is part coming-of-age story of a boy who falls for his teacher (Bhasker) and part social drama about the witch hunt of the teacher's supposed “sex-obsessed” alter ego: Rasbhari. The series is already available on Amazon, having launched without any fanfare. The Rasbhari trailer points to why that might be the case, as the new Amazon series appears to be made only for prurient interests.

In addition to Bhasker as Shanu Bansal / Rasbhari, Rasbhari also stars Ayushmaan Saxena (Bombay Talkies) as Nand Kishore Tyagi, Rashmi Agdekar (Andhadhun) as Priyanka, Chittaranjan Tripathy (Tera Mera Tedha Medha) as Tyagi, Neelu Kohli (Housefull 2) as Pushpa, Pradhuman Singh Mall (Tere Bin Laden) as Naveen, Sunakshi Grover (Flames) as Rupali, Manju Sharma (Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga) as Manju, Aruna Soni (Ujda Chaman) as Snehalata, and newcomers Akshay Batchu as Bhalla, and Akshay Suri as Vipul. Srivastava is also the writer on Rasbhari, with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat (Brij Mohan Amar Rahe) as director. Rasbhari is a production of Applause Entertainment.

Rasbhari is the seventh series from India in 2020 for Amazon, after the Kabir Khan-helmed war drama miniseries The Forgotten Army in January, the black comedy miniseries Afsos from comedian Anirban Dasgupta in February, the second season of comedy-drama Pushpavalli from comedian Sumukhi Suresh in March, the TVF-created comedy-drama Panchayat and the second season of romantic comedy-drama Four More Shots Please! in April, and the Anushka Sharma-produced neo-noir crime thriller Paatal Lok in May. Rasbhari's addition seems to be a case of Amazon merely ensuring that it has released a new Indian series every month in 2020.

Here's the official synopsis for Rasbhari, from Amazon:

“Nand is amongst the rush of men who pursue Shanu, the new English teacher in Meerut. Upon his discovering her supposed alter-ego, the sex-obsessed spirit of Rasbhari, their relationship takes a new turn. A now matured Nand, takes up the responsibility of saving Shanu from the ongoing witch hunt by the women of the town initiated by his own mother, Pushpa.”

Rasbhari is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.