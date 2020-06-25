Technology News
loading

Rasbhari Trailer Out, Full Series Already Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Swara Bhasker stars in a new series dumped on Amazon with zero fanfare.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 25 June 2020 10:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Rasbhari Trailer Out, Full Series Already Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Photo Credit: Amazon

Swara Bhasker as and in Rasbhari

Highlights
  • A total of eight half-hour episodes in Rasbhari
  • Bhasker plays a teacher with a lusty alter ego
  • It’s the seventh Indian series for Amazon in 2020

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled a new comedy-drama series called Rasbhari, starring Swara Bhasker (Veeri Di Wedding) in the lead. Created by Tanveer Bookwala (Ragini MMS 2) and Shantanu Srivastava (Kaushiki), Rasbhari is part coming-of-age story of a boy who falls for his teacher (Bhasker) and part social drama about the witch hunt of the teacher's supposed “sex-obsessed” alter ego: Rasbhari. The series is already available on Amazon, having launched without any fanfare. The Rasbhari trailer points to why that might be the case, as the new Amazon series appears to be made only for prurient interests.

In addition to Bhasker as Shanu Bansal / Rasbhari, Rasbhari also stars Ayushmaan Saxena (Bombay Talkies) as Nand Kishore Tyagi, Rashmi Agdekar (Andhadhun) as Priyanka, Chittaranjan Tripathy (Tera Mera Tedha Medha) as Tyagi, Neelu Kohli (Housefull 2) as Pushpa, Pradhuman Singh Mall (Tere Bin Laden) as Naveen, Sunakshi Grover (Flames) as Rupali, Manju Sharma (Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga) as Manju, Aruna Soni (Ujda Chaman) as Snehalata, and newcomers Akshay Batchu as Bhalla, and Akshay Suri as Vipul. Srivastava is also the writer on Rasbhari, with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat (Brij Mohan Amar Rahe) as director. Rasbhari is a production of Applause Entertainment.

Rasbhari is the seventh series from India in 2020 for Amazon, after the Kabir Khan-helmed war drama miniseries The Forgotten Army in January, the black comedy miniseries Afsos from comedian Anirban Dasgupta in February, the second season of comedy-drama Pushpavalli from comedian Sumukhi Suresh in March, the TVF-created comedy-drama Panchayat and the second season of romantic comedy-drama Four More Shots Please! in April, and the Anushka Sharma-produced neo-noir crime thriller Paatal Lok in May. Rasbhari's addition seems to be a case of Amazon merely ensuring that it has released a new Indian series every month in 2020.

Here's the official synopsis for Rasbhari, from Amazon:

“Nand is amongst the rush of men who pursue Shanu, the new English teacher in Meerut. Upon his discovering her supposed alter-ego, the sex-obsessed spirit of Rasbhari, their relationship takes a new turn. A now matured Nand, takes up the responsibility of saving Shanu from the ongoing witch hunt by the women of the town initiated by his own mother, Pushpa.”

Rasbhari is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rasbhari, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video India, Swara Bhasker
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
E-Commerce Sites in India to Consider Listing of 'Country of Origin' Label on Products
Rasbhari Trailer Out, Full Series Already Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Messenger Starts Testing Animated Stickers on Android, iPhone
  2. OnePlus Set to Launch Its ‘Affordable’ Phone First in India, Europe in July
  3. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  4. Sony Launches WF-SP800N and WF-XB700 True Wireless Earphones in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A51 Gets Cashback, No-Cost EMI Offers in India
  6. OnePlus Nord Moniker Seems to Have Received Official Confirmation
  7. Dell G7 Series Gaming Laptops With 10th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  8. Simple Methods to Convert PDF to Excel for Free
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo, Tencent Team Up on Pokemon Unite Battler
  2. OnePlus Nord Moniker Accidentally ‘Confirmed’ by Company, Teaser Page Surfaces on Amazon India
  3. NASA Renames Washington HQ for Hidden Figures Trailblazer Mary Jackson
  4. Realme 2 Pro Starts Receiving Android 10-Based Realme UI Update in India
  5. Motorola Event to Take Place on July 7, Motorola Edge Lite Launch Expected: Report
  6. ISRO Says Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan, 10 Launches Disturbed Due to Lockdown
  7. Samsung Galaxy M51 Launch Pushed to September Due to Production Issues: Report
  8. Rasbhari Trailer Out, Full Series Already Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  9. E-Commerce Sites in India to Consider Listing of 'Country of Origin' Label on Products
  10. Google's New Default Privacy Setting Wipes User Location, Web History After 18 Months
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com