Technology News
loading

Rambo: Last Blood, Sylvester Stallone Action Movie, Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

And it’s as bad as the sequels before it — if not worse.

By | Updated: 20 September 2019 12:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Rambo: Last Blood, Sylvester Stallone Action Movie, Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

Photo Credit: Yana Blajeva/Lionsgate

Sylvester Stallone as Rambo in Rambo: Last Blood

Highlights
  • Last Blood is the fifth and final entry in the Rambo franchise
  • Stallone co-wrote Last Blood, though he’s not director this time
  • Rambo: Last Blood to be exclusive to Lionsgate Play on streaming

Sylvester Stallone is back as Rambo for the final time. Rambo: Last Blood — the fifth entry in the long-running action thriller franchise — is out now in cinemas across India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film's title is a direct callback to the first chapter, 1982's First Blood, the only redeeming entry in a franchise that has repeatedly failed to emulate what worked the first time around. Rambo: Last Blood continues down that terrible path — it's being called out for its xenophobia by critics — with a 37 percent rating on reviews aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, on par with 1985's Rambo: First Blood Part II, and somehow worse than 1988's Rambo III, and 2008's Rambo.

Tickets have been available in India for Rambo: Last Blood since earlier this week. Depending on where you live, your choice of language, and the theatre you opt for, you can catch the new Rambo movie in either 4DX — that's where they move the seats and make use of wind, rain, and scents — or plain ol' 2D. Rambo: Last Blood is rated “A” in India, which means only those aged 18 or above can go see the movie. That's obvious for a franchise that's known for being ultra-violent; all the sequels have in fact been criticised for that very nature. There is a post-credits scene at the very end, so stick in your seat if you want to catch that. The runtime of Rambo: Last Blood is 1 hour and 29 minutes.

 

In addition to Stallone as John J. Rambo, Last Blood also stars Paz Vega as Carmen Delgado, Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Hugo Martinez, Adriana Barraza as Maria Beltran, Yvette Monreal as Gabrielle, Genie Kim, Joaquín Cosío, and Óscar Jaenada as Victor Martinez. Adrian Grunberg directed the film, off a script by Matthew Cirulnick and Stallone. Avi Lerner, Kevin King Templeton, Yariv Lerner, and Les Weldon are the producers. Rambo: Last Blood is a production of Millennium Media, Balboa Productions, and Templeton Media, in association with Campbell Grobman Films, with Lionsgate as the distributor. PVR Pictures and MVP Entertainment are the distributors for Last Blood in India.

Here's the official synopsis for Rambo: Last Blood, via Lionsgate:

“Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, Rambo: Last Blood marks the last chapter of the legendary series.”

If you're interested in re-watching the earlier entries of the Rambo franchise, only one — Rambo: First Blood Part II — is available on streaming on Amazon Prime Video. 2008's Rambo is available digitally on Google Play and YouTube. On Blu-ray and DVD, you can opt for Rambo: The Complete Collector's Set, which is naturally now incomplete since there's a new movie in theatres. Oh, well. Given the state of previous entries, we can't say for certain if Rambo: Last Blood will be released on Google Play or iTunes. As for streaming, Last Blood will be exclusive to Lionsgate Play, whenever it releases in a year or so.

rambo last blood 2 Rambo Last Blood

Paz Vega as Carmen Delgado in Rambo: Last Blood
Photo Credit: Yana Blajeva/Lionsgate

rambo last blood 3 Rambo Last Blood

Óscar Jaenada as Victor Martinez, Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Hugo Martinez in Rambo: Last Blood
Photo Credit: Yana Blajeva/Lionsgate

rambo last blood 4 Rambo Last Blood

Yvette Monreal as Gabrielle in Rambo: Last Blood
Photo Credit: Yana Blajeva/Lionsgate

rambo last blood 5 Rambo Last Blood

Adriana Barraza as Maria Beltran, Sylvester Stallone as Rambo in Rambo: Last Blood
Photo Credit: Yana Blajeva/Lionsgate

rambo poster Rambo Last Blood

The official poster for Rambo: Last Blood
Photo Credit: Lionsgate

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rambo Last Blood, Sylvester Stallone, Lionsgate, PVR Pictures
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Apple's Brand in China Takes a Hit From Backlash Against Trump: Survey
Government Tells Tech Firms to Protect User Privacy, Prevent Abuse
Honor Smartphones
Rambo: Last Blood, Sylvester Stallone Action Movie, Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 7T Pro Leaked Render Showcases Pop-Up Selfie Camera, ToF Sensor
  2. WhatsApp Now Hides Muted Status Updates on Android
  3. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  4. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders Are Now Live via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall
  5. Samsung Galaxy A70s With 64-Megapixel Camera Said to Launch in India Soon
  6. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders to Start via Flipkart, Amazon on September 20
  7. Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras Launched in India
  8. 30 Hidden Features of iOS 13 That You Should Definitely Check Out
  9. Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Needs a Better Handle
  10. Vivo V17 Pro Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch, Key Specs Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Employee Dies After Jumping From Headquarters Building in 'Apparent Suicide'
  2. Huawei Watch GT 2 With 14-Day Battery Life, Heart Rate Tracking Launched: Price Specifications
  3. Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India; Price, Specifications
  4. Government Tells Tech Firms to Protect User Privacy, Prevent Abuse
  5. Vivo V17 Pro Price in India Set at Rs. 29,990, Pre-Orders Open Today: Event Highlights
  6. Rambo: Last Blood, Sylvester Stallone Action Movie, Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  7. Apple's Brand in China Takes a Hit From Backlash Against Trump: Survey
  8. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Pre-Orders Now Live in India via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, Offline Stores: Offers
  9. Twitter Tests Letting Users Hide Replies to Their Tweets
  10. Google Makes Biggest Corporate Purchase of Renewable Energy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.