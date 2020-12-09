Technology News
loading

You Can Now Play Chess With Beth Harmon From The Queen’s Gambit

“It's an entire world of just 64 squares.”

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 9 December 2020 14:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
You Can Now Play Chess With Beth Harmon From The Queen’s Gambit

Photo Credit: Phil Bray/Netflix

Anya Taylor-Joy as Beth Harmon in The Queen's Gambit

Highlights
  • Chess.com has created seven different Beth Harmon bots
  • Beth’s chess rating goes from 850 to 2700 on Chess.com
  • Chess.com got 3.2 million members after The Queen’s Gambit release

Would you like to play chess with Beth Harmon? Thanks to a new bot developed by Chess.com, fans of The Queen's Gambit can now do exactly that. If you're worried about being unable to keep up with her — Beth Harmon is a world champion after all — Chess.com has designed seven different Beth Harmons, at various ages and levels of chess proficiency. They are: Beth aged eight (850), Beth aged nine (1200), Beth aged 10 (1600), Beth aged 15 (1800), Beth aged 17 (2400), Beth aged 20 (2500), and Beth aged 22 (2700). The values in the brackets are her Chess.com chess strength.

Of course, Chess.com's Beth Harmon bots don't have any of Harmon's personality. She won't randomly get up in the middle of matches and start walking away. Nor will she be the impulsive player that The Queen's Gambit keeps calling her. Or show up late because she's too drunk and asleep in a bathtub. Most of that is a good thing when you're focused on playing chess, but don't expect it to feel like playing against Beth Harmon. It's not like Beth is a real-life figure whose matches are on the record, and Chess.com doesn't say if it studied her moves and techniques from the Netflix series.

beth harmon chess bot beth harmon bot chess dot com

The Beth Harmon chess bot selection screen
Photo Credit: Chess.com

Still, it's a fun way to fuel your love for the show and the game. Since the release of The Queen's Gambit in late October on Netflix, interest in chess has skyrocketed. The game was already growing in popularity thanks to COVID-19, with people forced to spend more time inside their homes. And The Queen's Gambit added to that, with Chess.com claiming they had seen 3.2 million new members as of early December, with 2.5 million coming in the first month. Netflix said The Queen's Gambit is its most-watched limited series of all time, with 62 million members tuning in the first four weeks.

Created by Scott Frank and Allan Scott, and based on Walter Tevis' 1983 novel, The Queen's Gambit follows a young orphan girl Beth Harmon from mid-1950s, as she grows into the world's greatest chess player in the 1960s while struggling with personal problems of her own making or those around her. Anya Taylor-Joy starred as the adult Beth, with The Queen's Gambit also involving the likes of Bill Camp, Marielle Heller, Harry Melling, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram, Christiane Seidel, and Marcin Dorociński.

The Queen's Gambit is streaming on Netflix. You can play chess with Beth Harmon on Chess.com.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: The Queens Gambit, Beth Harmon, Chess, Chess com, Netflix, Bot
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
OnePlus 9 Pro Could Come With Official IP68 Rating, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9E May Not

Related Stories

You Can Now Play Chess With Beth Harmon From The Queen’s Gambit
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus Nord End of Support Planned for Mid-2023
  2. Apple Launches New AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones Priced at Rs. 59,900
  3. Moto G Stylus (2021) Price, Specifications, Renders Leak via Amazon Listing
  4. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. OnePlus 9 Pro Could Come With Official IP68 Rating; OnePlus 9, 9E May Not
  6. Now Set a New Wallpaper for Each WhatsApp Chat
  7. Netflix StreamFest Returns, Available Until Friday Morning
  8. Here Are Facebook’s Top Moments of 2020
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Have the Same Design as the Galaxy A51
  10. Micromax In 1b Review
#Latest Stories
  1. You.com Search Engine Announced to Take on Google Search, Founder Says Will Not Rely on Ads for Results
  2. YouTube Brings HDR to Live Streams
  3. Apple’s Self-Driving Car Unit Handed Over to AI Chief Who Oversees Siri: Report
  4. Google Photos for Pixel Devices Gets Dynamic and HDR Filters, Apart From ML-Based Suggestions
  5. Minecraft With RTX Ray Tracing Now Available for All Windows 10 Users
  6. Millions of IoT Devices Exposed to Hacking Due to Amnesia:33 Vulnerability, Research Shows
  7. Google Photos Now Syncs Liked Images With Apple Photos, Hits 5 Billion Installs on Play Store
  8. You Can Now Play Chess With Beth Harmon From The Queen’s Gambit
  9. Amazon, Facebook, Google Faces PIL Over Fintech Regulation in India
  10. OnePlus 9 Pro Could Come With Official IP68 Rating, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9E May Not
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com