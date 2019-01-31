Ahead of the 2019 Oscars in late February, PVR Cinemas has announced a week-long “Oscars Film Festival” that will bring back several films previously released in theatres alongside two new releases. Green Book and Mary Queen of Scots are the latter two, while the list of movies being re-released include Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, Christopher Robin, First Man, Mary Poppins Returns, and A Quiet Place. Green Book seems to be exclusive to PVR Cinemas for now, while Mary Queen of Scots is opening everywhere on Friday, February 1. The Oscars Film Festival will run across 11 cities in India, from Friday, February 1, 2019 to Thursday, February 7, 2019.

Of the eight films that are part of PVR's Oscars Film Festival in India, only three — Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Green Book — are nominated for Best Picture at the 2019 Oscars. Black Panther also has the most nominations of these eight, leading with seven, followed by Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book with five apiece, and First Man and Mary Poppins Returns with four apiece. Mary Queen of Scots has two, and just one craft nod apiece for Christopher Robin and A Quiet Place. Though PVR doesn't mention them, Oscar-nominated Ralph Breaks the Internet and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse are still playing in some cities.

The five missing Best Picture contenders that aren't part of PVR's Oscars Film Festival are BlacKkKlansman, The Favourite, Roma, A Star Is Born, and Vice. Of those, Roma is a Netflix original that was never released in India theatrically — it was screen at the 2018 Mumbai Film Festival, but that's about it — while BlacKkKlansman, The Favourite, and Vice have yet to be handed release dates here. Chances are slim that BlacKkKlansman will ever find its way here, given the subject matter. A Star Is Born did release in India back in October, and it's strange that PVR hasn't included it given the Bradley Cooper-Lady Gaga starrer has eight Oscar nominations. A source told Gadgets 360 that PVR never reached out to A Star Is Born distributor Warner Bros.

The full list of 11 cities for PVR's Oscars Film Festival includes Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Noida, Baroda, Nagpur, and Hyderabad.

The 2019 Oscars are scheduled to take place on February 24, 2019.