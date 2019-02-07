Technology News

PVR Cinemas ‘Oscars Film Festival’ Adds Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Isle of Dogs in Week Two

, 07 February 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
PVR Cinemas ‘Oscars Film Festival’ Adds Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Isle of Dogs in Week Two

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Animation, Fox Searchlight Pictures

A still from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Isle of Dogs

Highlights

  • Both new Oscars Film Festival additions are re-releases
  • Isle of Dogs has two nominations at 2019 Oscars
  • Into the Spider-Verse is a Golden Globe winner

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Isle of Dogs are the new additions to the second week of PVR Cinemas' ongoing month-long “Oscars Film Festival”, which is running across 11 cities — Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Noida, Baroda, Nagpur, and Hyderabad — in India, till Thursday, March 7, 2019, well beyond the 2019 Oscars ceremony later this month on Sunday, February 24, 2019. The two animated films join Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, Green Book, Mary Poppins Returns, and Mary Queen of Scots, which will continue from the first week of the Oscars Film Festival. Christopher Robin, First Man, and A Quiet Place drop out, meanwhile. Both Into the Spider-Verse and Isle of Dogs are re-releases, the former from December and the latter from July 2018.

Oscars 2019 Nominations – the Full List

In its original announcement last week, PVR Cinemas had said that the lineup for its Oscars Film Festival would somewhat change every week, which is exactly what's happening here. The Golden Globe-winning Into the Spider-Verse, which is still playing in very few non-PVR theatres across India, joins the catalogue for PVR's Oscars Film Festival on the road to the 2019 Oscars, alongside Wes Anderson's Japanese-inspired Isle of Dogs, both of which are nominated in the Best Animated Feature Film category opposite Incredibles 2, Mirai, and Ralph Breaks the Internet. Isle of Dogs is also nominated for Best Original Score, for the work of Alexandre Desplat.

As with the first week, each film that's part of PVR's Oscars Film Festival will have a single screening in each city. Check your local listings on PVR Cinemas' official website or third-party ticketing partners such as BookMyShow and Paytm for additional details. PVR is re-releasing Into the Spider-Verse and Isle of Dogs in a week that already has three new releases from Hollywood: the sequel to the animated hit, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part; the long-gestating Alita: Battle Angel from director Robert Rodriguez (Sin City) and producer James Cameron; and the Liam Neeson-starrer action thriller Cold Pursuit.

The 42 Most Anticipated Films of 2019

There's still no sign of the five missing Best Picture contenders at the 2019 Oscars: BlacKkKlansman, The Favourite, Roma, A Star Is Born, and Vice. Of those, don't expect to see BlacKkKlansman and Roma in theatres due to their subject matter and Netflix release model, respectively. A Star Is Born is still missing, strangely, despite releasing previously in India back in October. Gadgets 360 has reached out to PVR Cinemas for India release date info on The Favourite and Vice, and we will update this article if we hear back.

The 2019 Oscars are scheduled to take place on February 24, 2019.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PVR, PVR Cinemas, Oscars, Oscars 2019, 2019 Oscars, 91st Academy Awards, Spider Man, Spider Man Into the Spider Verse, Isle of Dogs
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find ... More
Twitter Monthly Active Users Drop to 321 Million, Video Ad Sales Surge
Pricee
PVR Cinemas ‘Oscars Film Festival’ Adds Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Isle of Dogs in Week Two
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

InFocus Vision 3 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 India Launch: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Xiaomi Launches Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 in India: What You Need to Know
  3. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 to Go on Sale for Second Time in India Today
  4. Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A Prices Slashed in India for a Limited Period
  5. Oppo K1 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched in India
  6. Will Jio GigaFiber Have the Same Impact That Jio 4G Did?
  7. Stuffcool Launches Monty Wireless In-Ear Headphones in India
  8. Moto G7 Series Renders Leaked, Moto G7 Plus Spotted on Geekbench
  9. These Popular iPhone Apps Are Reportedly Secretly Recording Your Screen
  10. Sony Xperia XA3 Leaked Renders Tip 21:9 Display, Dual Rear Camera
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.