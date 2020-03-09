Technology News
Pushpavalli Season 2 Trailer: Sumukhi Suresh Is Back to Make Amends / Take Revenge

“There’s this little flavour of ice cream called, ‘mind your own f—ing business’.”

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 9 March 2020 14:35 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon India

Naveen Richard, Sumukhi Suresh in Pushpavalli season 2 trailer

Highlights
  • Pushpavalli season 2 release date is March 13 on Prime Video
  • Urooj Ashfaq has a recurring role on Pushpavalli season 2
  • Third Indian original series for Amazon Prime Video in 2020

Sumukhi Suresh's Pushpavalli is back, after nearly two and a half years. Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer for the upcoming second season of Suresh's semi-autobiographical series, created by and starring Suresh in the lead as the titular woman, who is back to “make amends”, or “take revenge”, having “burned her hands last time with the charming Nikhil (Manish Anand).” Nikhil is everywhere in Pushpavalli season 2 trailer. Meanwhile, the eponymous lead (Suresh) is trying to “move on with her sweet and gentle fiancé Vidyuth (Vidyuth Gargi).”

From Westworld to The Mandalorian, TV Shows to Watch in March

In addition to Suresh and Anand, returning cast members on Pushpavalli season 2 include Naveen Richard as her friend Pankaj, and Preetika Chawla as Pankaj's new love Swati. According to the listing on IMDb, comedian Urooj Ashfaq, newcomer Sharaddha — the one who allegedly broke Pushpavalli's leg with a hockey stick in the new trailer — and newcomer Ashok Pathak join the Pushpavalli season 2 cast, alongside Gargi. Behind the scenes, Debbie Rao continues as director, working off scripts from Richard, and a new writing team of Sumaira Shaikh (Son of Abish), and newcomers Ayesha Nair, and Kumar Shivam.

For Amazon, Pushpavalli season 2 will be the third original series from India in 2020 after two lacklustre miniseries — war drama The Forgotten Army from creator-director Kabir Khan back in late January, and the black comedy Afsos from comedian Anirban Dasgupta in early February. A fourth — Four More Shots Please! season 2, arriving April 17 — was announced alongside the Pushpavalli season 2 trailer.

Pushpavalli season 2 is out March 13 on Amazon Prime Video worldwide.

