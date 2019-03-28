Technology News

Priyanka Chopra YouTube Originals Special 'If I Could Tell You Just One Thing' Out Now

, 28 March 2019
Highlights

Priyanka Chopra in a promotional still for her YouTube special ‘If I Could Tell You Just One Thing’

  • It’s available for free on Priyanka Chopra’s YouTube channel
  • Chopra talks to three women to ask them for ‘one piece of advice’
  • Part of YouTube’s new ‘single slate’ approach for originals

YouTube has launched a new original half-hour special ‘If I Could Tell You Just One Thing', which features actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas interviewing rapper-actress Awkwafina, artistic gymnast Simone Biles, and fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg, to ask them “just one thing — the one piece of advice that has shaped their lives.” Unlike some other YouTube Originals that first release for subscribers of YouTube Premium, Chopra's unscripted special ‘If I Could Tell You Just One Thing' is available for free on YouTube's ad-supported side of things under the actress' channel.

“I feel right now where I'm is, I'm in my mid-30s, I'm trying to figure out where I go next, what I do next, what's my next phase of life,” Chopra says in the beginning of her new YouTube special. “I guess getting married really made me think about what a next chapter is.”

 

With Biles, Chopra discusses “the expectation of always being perfect” and being sexually assaulted by former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar. Awkwafina and Chopra bond over their shared Asian love for condensed milk — “We just high-fived over it,” Awkwafina says. “That's how Asian we are.” — and chat about Awkwafina's “eccentric, offensive” grandmother, while having patbingsu, Korean shaved ice cream. And lastly, Chopra visits von Fürstenberg at her home, where they talk about her career and Chopra gets a bit of fashion and relationship advice.

YouTube Music Can Now Play Locally Stored Audio Files on Your Phone

YouTube has undergone a shift in its original content strategy in recent months, moving to a “single slate” approach where more originals will be available for free. Those who pay for YouTube Premium will get ad-free access to everything and timed exclusivity for certain programming.

On the big screen, Chopra will be next seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, slated for October 2019, on which she is also a producer. She is also set to be a part of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next venture, Gangubai and will join the cast of Gustakhiyan and Cowboy Ninja Viking.

Priyanka Chopra YouTube Originals Special ‘If I Could Tell You Just One Thing’ Out Now
