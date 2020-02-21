Technology News
loading

Sheela: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Said to Play Ma Anand Sheela in Amazon Movie From Oscar-Winner

Barry Levinson is directing Sheela, which might release on Prime Video in India.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 21 February 2020 11:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Sheela: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Said to Play Ma Anand Sheela in Amazon Movie From Oscar-Winner

Photo Credit: Michael Yada/AMPAS

Priyanka Chopra at the 2017 Oscars

Highlights
  • Sheela is the third recent project involving her
  • She was a prominent subject on Wild Wild Country
  • Karan Johar is making a documentary for Netflix

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will play Ma Anand Sheela, the former personal secretary of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh / Osho, who was sentenced to 20 years — but paroled after 39 months — for her role in the 1984 Rajneeshee bioterror attack, in a movie for Amazon Studios that is simply called Sheela. (It will likely be available on Prime Video in India, though that hasn't always been the case in the past.) Oscar-winner Barry Levinson (Rain Man) is set to direct Sheela, off a script by newcomer Nick Yarborough. Chopra will also produce Sheela through her Purple Pebble America banner, in addition to Levinson via his Baltimore Pictures along with Jason Sosnoff, and David Permut of Permut Presentations.

Deadline is behind the new report on Sheela, and Chopra Jonas, Levinson, and Yarborough's involvement with the project. Amazon Studios did not offer comment. Sheela's existence likely stems from the success of the 2018 Netflix docu-series Wild Wild Country, in which Sheela was a prominent subject and interviewee. She used the stage to justify their actions, deflect blame, fuel conspiracy theories, and talk about her close connection to Rajneesh himself. The Amazon film is in fact the second project owing to her renewed infamy. Netflix has announced a documentary, produced by Karan Johar, that follows Sheela on her first trip to India in three decades.

Chopra Jonas is best known for her roles in the 2015 epic historical romance Bajirao Mastani, the 2014 boxing drama Mary Kom, the 2012 comedy-drama Barfi!, and the 2008 drama Fashion. This is the third association for Chopra and Amazon, after the unscripted series about the Indian wedding tradition of “sangeet” that she will executive produce with her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas, and her lead role in Citadel, the “global event multi-series” that will be executive produced and partly directed by the Russo brothers (Avengers: Endgame). Her upcoming projects also include The Matrix 4, and with Netflix, the Robert Rodriguez movie We Can Be Heroes, and the Ramin Bahrani-directed The White Tiger.

Levinson won the Oscar for best director for the 1988 Tom Cruise, Dustin Hoffman-starrer Rain Man, and the Golden Globe for best picture for the 1991 mobster Bugsy Siegel biopic Bugsy. Some of his other films, which he wrote or directed — the 1979 Al Pacino-starrer courtroom drama ...And Justice for All., the 1982 directorial debut Diner and the 1990 drama Avalon that are part of Levinson's semi-autobiographical tetralogy, and the 1997 black comedy satire Wag the Dog — have been nominated at the Oscars and Golden Globes. Lately, he's been more involved in series and movies for TV, including Robert De Niro-starrer The Wizard of Lies and Pacino-starrer Paterno.

Yarborough's only other publicly-known project is an in-the-works prequel to Training Day.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ma Anand Sheela, Sheela, Amazon Studios, Amazon Prime Video, Barry Levinson, Priyanka Chopra
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Asus ROG Phone 3 to Come Pre-Installed With Google Stadia
Google Updates Terms in Plain Language After EU Scrutiny

Related Stories

Sheela: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Said to Play Ma Anand Sheela in Amazon Movie From Oscar-Winner
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Movies on Netflix in India
  2. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  3. Samsung Galaxy A71 Reaches India With Exclusive Features for Local Consumers
  4. Android 11 Developer Preview Released by Google: All You Need to Know
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31 Key Specifications Leak Online: All You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Review
  7. Vivo Z6 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launching Later This Month
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone Makes Its India Debut: All You Need to Know
  9. Realme X Update Brings Jio and Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Support
  10. Asus ROG Phone 3 to Come Pre-Installed With Google Stadia
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A70 Starts Receiving Android 10-Based One UI 2.0 Update: Report
  2. Google Updates Terms in Plain Language After EU Scrutiny
  3. Sheela: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Said to Play Ma Anand Sheela in Amazon Movie From Oscar-Winner
  4. Asus ROG Phone 3 to Come Pre-Installed With Google Stadia
  5. Google Play Removes 600 Android Apps Serving 'Disruptive' Ads
  6. Amid Coronavirus, SAP Shuts India Offices After 2 Employees Hit by H1N1
  7. Google Sued for Collecting School Kids' Personal Data in the US
  8. LG V60 ThinQ Render Surfaces Online With Key Specifications Ahead of Launch
  9. T-Mobile, Sprint Amend Merger Terms, SoftBank Takes a Hit
  10. EU Agency Warns of Privacy Risks in Google, Fitbit Deal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.