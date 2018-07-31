NDTV Gadgets360.com

Priyanka Chopra Joins Chris Pratt in Cowboy Ninja Viking: Report

, 31 July 2018
Priyanka Chopra Joins Chris Pratt in Cowboy Ninja Viking: Report

Photo Credit: Michael Yada/AMPAS

Priyanka Chopra at the 2017 Oscars red carpet

Highlights

  • Chopra will play the "love interest"
  • Film in development since 2012 at Universal
  • Cowboy Ninja Viking slated for June 2019

Priyanka Chopra has been picked as the female lead for the film adaptation of comic book Cowboy Ninja Viking, according to a new report. The film stars Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) and will be directed by Michelle MacLaren (Breaking Bad).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chopra will play the "love interest" of Pratt's character Duncan, but there are no specifics. It's likely that she'll play Sara Nix, assistant to Dr. Ghislain – the creator of the story's Triplets Program – and his love interest at the start of the comic, but it's also possible she's been tapped to portray Grear Fulkirk, Duncan's ex-wife and a rival to Nix.

Pratt has been attached to the film since November 2014, while MacLaren was hired as director in January this year. It'll be her second feature-length venture for 2019, after the upcoming adaptation of Kristin Hannah's novel The Nightingale. Her TV credits include Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, and The X-Files.

Created by writer A.J. Lieberman and illustrator Riley Rossmo, Cowboy Ninja Viking was first published in October 2009 and ran for a total of 10 issues. The story follows a counter-intelligence unit created by Dr. Ghislain, who transforms people with multiple personality disorders into agents known as Triplets. For instance, Duncan has traits of a cowboy, a ninja and a Viking, hence the title.

A film adaptation has been in the works since 2010, initially at Disney with Zombieland writers Paul Werenick and David Reese and then moved to Universal Studios – its current home – in 2012, with writer Craig Mazin (The Hangover Part II) attached. Back in May, Dan Mazeau and Ryan Engle were brought on board.

Cowboy Ninja Viking is slated to release June 28, 2019.

Comments

Cowboy Ninja Viking, Priyanka Chopra
Vivo Nex
Comment
 
 

