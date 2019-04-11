Technology News

Prince Harry, Oprah Developing Mental Health Documentary Series for Apple

, 11 April 2019
Britain's Prince Harry announced on Wednesday he is teaming up with US celebrity talk show host Oprah Winfrey on a documentary series for Apple about mental health.

The Duke of Sussex, who is set to become a father this month, will jointly create and executive produce the upcoming mental health-themed show with Winfrey, according to Kensington Palace, his official residence.

"I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series which we have been developing together for several months," the prince said in a statement.

"Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive - sharing... the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better."

Tech titan Apple, which will air the multi-part documentary, recently launched into the television streaming market to take on Netflix and Amazon.

The partnership with Winfrey, who has decades of experience as one of America's foremost talk show hosts, will focus on both "mental illness and mental wellness", Kensington Palace said.

Its creators hope to inspire viewers "to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to thrive," it added. 

No details were released on a timeframe for the new documentary series.

Harry - whose American wife Meghan is weeks away from giving birth to the couple's first child - has advocated on mental health issues alongside his other charity work in recent years.

He has previously revealed that for a long time he struggled to cope with the death of his mother Diana in a Paris car crash in 1997, and sought professional help a few years ago.

After a decade in the British army - serving two tours of duty in Afghanistan - the duke launched in 2017 the "Heads Together" mental health initiative with his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate.

It was spearheaded by their philanthropic and charitable arm The Royal Foundation.

