Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Watch Party’ Now in India. Here’s How to Set It Up

Up to 100 people can watch together, but on computers only.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 7 December 2020 17:33 IST
Amazon Prime Video's 'Watch Party' Now in India. Here's How to Set It Up

Photo Credit: Amazon

Time to drum up an Amazon Party!

  • Amazon’s “Watch Party” first arrived in the US back in July
  • Only works in select computer browsers, no Safari or IE
  • Host has video controls only on Amazon, unlike Netflix Party

Amazon Prime Video's “Watch Party” feature — similar to how the third-party Netflix Party extension works — is now available in India. “Watch Party” allows you to stream a Prime Video title with up to 100 friends and family members (as long as everyone involved also has an Amazon Prime membership) and chat with them in a sidebar. Amazon takes care of video and audio synchronisation, all you have to do is pick a title (and get the popcorn). With this, Amazon becomes the first major streaming platform in India to come up with a group watch feature of its own, that works everywhere.

To get started, head over to primevideo.com in a Web browser. Amazon's “Watch Party” is currently limited to computer browsers such as Chrome and Firefox. (Safari and Internet Explorer are not supported.) Once you're logged in, find the title you're interested in watching with others. On the title page, you should see a Watch Party button (as below). For TV shows, the Watch Party button is also available next to every individual episode. Once you click Watch Party, you will be asked to select a chat name before you can hit Create Watch Party (as above). You'll be then given a link you can share with others.

prime video watch party button prime video watch party

Photo Credit: Amazon

Your friends and family have to be using a computer browser as well, to join your Amazon Prime Video “Watch Party”. The person who created the Watch Party will have access to video controls, including pause, play, rewind, and fast forward, Amazon notes. This is unlike Netflix Party, where everyone on the stream can pause, play, rewind, and fast forward. But with Amazon's “Watch Party”, the only control for participants is your choice of audio and subtitle language. This isn't possible with Netflix Party, because the browser extension has not been made by Netflix itself.

Amazon originally rolled out “Watch Party” in the US back in July. If you are hoping to watch Prime Video with your friends and family in the US, you'll be disappointed to know that — unlike Netflix Party — Amazon's “Watch Party” doesn't work across borders.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video India, Watch Party
Google Pay Now Lets You Purchase and Send Digital Gift Cards, Ties Up With Qwikcilver

