Amazon Prime Video has announced a list of 16 titles that will be released on its platform in India in May 2020. There's just one original from India in the Anushka Sharma-produced neo-noir crime drama Paatal Lok, releasing May 15. Internationally, The Office creator Greg Daniels returns May 1 with his first new show in a decade. Called Upload, it's a futuristic comedy set in the afterlife. Janelle Monáe takes over from Julia Roberts in the second season of the psychological thriller Homecoming, out May 22. Lastly, the docu-series The Last Narc — available May 15 — will profile Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, the DEA agent played by Michael Peña in Narcos: Mexico.

Outside of originals, the Dwayne Johnson-starrer action adventure sequel Jumanji: The Next Level hits Prime Video in India on May 10. That is courtesy of Amazon's deal with Sony Pictures India, which also gives us the Tom Hanks-led biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood at the start of the month: May 1. Locally amongst the realm of licensed titles, there's the Taapsee Pannu-starrer social drama Thappad, and the Marathi-language comedy Ab Aani CD, with an Amitabh Bachchan cameo. Both films are also out May 1.

Here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Prime Video India in May 2020. We've marked Prime Original and Amazon Exclusive titles in bold for your convenience.

May 1

Ab Aani CD (Marathi)

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Lano & Woodley: Fly

Tom Walker: Very Very

Thappad

Upload: Season 1

May 8

Anne Edmonds: What's Wrong With You?

The Goldfinch

Jimmy O'Yang: Good Deal

Praveen Kumar: Mr. Family Man (Tamil)

Tom Gleeson: Joy

May 9

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans

May 10

Jumanji: The Next Level

May 15

The Last Narc: Limited Series

Paatal Lok: Season 1

May 22

Homecoming: Season 2

