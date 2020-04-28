Technology News
Amazon Prime Video May 2020 Releases: Thappad, Jumanji: The Next Level, and More

Alongside titles from or featuring Anushka Sharma, Amitabh Bachchan, and Tom Hanks.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 28 April 2020 14:17 IST
Amazon Prime Video May 2020 Releases: Thappad, Jumanji: The Next Level, and More

Photo Credit: Hiram Garcia/Sony Pictures

Jumanji: The Next Level promotional still

  • Thappad movie available May 1 on Prime Video
  • Jumanji: The Next Level will be available May 10
  • Anushka-produced Paatal Lok arrives May 15

Amazon Prime Video has announced a list of 16 titles that will be released on its platform in India in May 2020. There's just one original from India in the Anushka Sharma-produced neo-noir crime drama Paatal Lok, releasing May 15. Internationally, The Office creator Greg Daniels returns May 1 with his first new show in a decade. Called Upload, it's a futuristic comedy set in the afterlife. Janelle Monáe takes over from Julia Roberts in the second season of the psychological thriller Homecoming, out May 22. Lastly, the docu-series The Last Narc — available May 15 — will profile Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, the DEA agent played by Michael Peña in Narcos: Mexico.

Outside of originals, the Dwayne Johnson-starrer action adventure sequel Jumanji: The Next Level hits Prime Video in India on May 10. That is courtesy of Amazon's deal with Sony Pictures India, which also gives us the Tom Hanks-led biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood at the start of the month: May 1. Locally amongst the realm of licensed titles, there's the Taapsee Pannu-starrer social drama Thappad, and the Marathi-language comedy Ab Aani CD, with an Amitabh Bachchan cameo. Both films are also out May 1.

Here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Prime Video India in May 2020. We've marked Prime Original and Amazon Exclusive titles in bold for your convenience.

May 1
Ab Aani CD (Marathi)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Lano & Woodley: Fly
Tom Walker: Very Very
Thappad
Upload: Season 1

May 8
Anne Edmonds: What's Wrong With You?
The Goldfinch
Jimmy O'Yang: Good Deal
Praveen Kumar: Mr. Family Man (Tamil)
Tom Gleeson: Joy

May 9
Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans

May 10
Jumanji: The Next Level

May 15
The Last Narc: Limited Series
Paatal Lok: Season 1

May 22
Homecoming: Season 2

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video India, Thappad, Jumanji The Next Level, Paatal Lok
