Amazon Prime Video March 2020 Releases: Australia Cricket Ashes Docu-Series, Zombieland: Double Tap, and More

Alongside others featuring Kristen Stewart, Naveen Richard, Sumukhi Suresh, and Heidi Klum.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 27 February 2020 10:51 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Ricky Ponting in the Australia cricket docu-series, The Test

Highlights
  • The Test: A New Era for Australia’s Team out March 11
  • Zombieland 2: Double Tap hits Prime Video on March 15
  • Naveen Richard, Sumukhi Suresh among local originals

Amazon Prime Video has announced a list of 10 titles that will be released on its platform in India in March 2020. There are two original entries from India: Naveen Richard's second stand-up special — Naveen Richard: Relatively Relatable — after three years is out March 20, while Sumukhi Suresh's semi-autobiographical show, Pushpavalli, also returns after three years on March 13. Internationally, we have The Test, a docu-series that follows the Australian Men's Cricket Team during the 2019 Ashes in England, in the immediate aftermath of the 2018 ball-tampering “Sandpapergate” scandal, with new captains (Tim Paine and Aaron Finch) and coach (Justin Langer). The Test arrives March 11.

Elsewhere, we have the Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, and Jesse Eisenberg-starrer zombie comedy Zombieland 2: Double Tap on March 15. The new Charlie's Angels from last year, featuring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Elizabeth Banks, and Patrick Stewart, will be available March 8. Amongst Hollywood movies, we also have the Stephen King adaptation Pet Sematary (March 1) and the action thriller Black and Blue (March 23).

If you're looking for something more critically-acclaimed, Amazon Studios original Blow the Man Down is slated for March 20. And if you're looking for an easy laidback watch, Amazon has a reality competition show in Making the Cut on March 27, with Heidi Klum as of one of the presenters.

Here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Prime Video India in March 2020. We've marked Prime Original and Prime Exclusive titles in bold for your convenience.

March 1
Pet Sematary

March 8
Charlie's Angels (2019)

March 11
The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team

March 13
Jessy and Nessy: Season 1A
Pushpavalli: Season 2

March 15
Zombieland 2: Double Tap

March 20
Blow the Man Down
Naveen Richard: Relatively Relatable

March 23
Black and Blue

March 27
Making the Cut: Season 1

