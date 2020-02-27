Amazon Prime Video has announced a list of 10 titles that will be released on its platform in India in March 2020. There are two original entries from India: Naveen Richard's second stand-up special — Naveen Richard: Relatively Relatable — after three years is out March 20, while Sumukhi Suresh's semi-autobiographical show, Pushpavalli, also returns after three years on March 13. Internationally, we have The Test, a docu-series that follows the Australian Men's Cricket Team during the 2019 Ashes in England, in the immediate aftermath of the 2018 ball-tampering “Sandpapergate” scandal, with new captains (Tim Paine and Aaron Finch) and coach (Justin Langer). The Test arrives March 11.

Elsewhere, we have the Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, and Jesse Eisenberg-starrer zombie comedy Zombieland 2: Double Tap on March 15. The new Charlie's Angels from last year, featuring Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Elizabeth Banks, and Patrick Stewart, will be available March 8. Amongst Hollywood movies, we also have the Stephen King adaptation Pet Sematary (March 1) and the action thriller Black and Blue (March 23).

If you're looking for something more critically-acclaimed, Amazon Studios original Blow the Man Down is slated for March 20. And if you're looking for an easy laidback watch, Amazon has a reality competition show in Making the Cut on March 27, with Heidi Klum as of one of the presenters.

Here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Prime Video India in March 2020. We've marked Prime Original and Prime Exclusive titles in bold for your convenience.

March 1

Pet Sematary

March 8

Charlie's Angels (2019)

March 11

The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team

March 13

Jessy and Nessy: Season 1A

Pushpavalli: Season 2

March 15

Zombieland 2: Double Tap

March 20

Blow the Man Down

Naveen Richard: Relatively Relatable

March 23

Black and Blue

March 27

Making the Cut: Season 1