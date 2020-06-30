Technology News
loading

Amazon Prime Video July 2020 Releases: Breathe Into the Shadows, Mundina Nildana, and More

Alongside titles from or featuring Aditio Rao Hydari, Michael B. Jordan, and Clint Eastwood.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 30 June 2020 16:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Prime Video July 2020 Releases: Breathe Into the Shadows, Mundina Nildana, and More

Photo Credit: Coastal Breeze/KRG Studios

Mundina Nildana

Highlights
  • Breathe: Into the Shadows out July 10
  • Mundina Nildana is slated for July 3
  • Fantasy Island hits Prime Video on July 12

Amazon Prime Video has announced a list of 12 titles that will be released in India in July 2020. Much of it was already known, including the Abishek Bachchan-starrer Breathe: Into the Shadows on July 10, and the exclusive premières of three Indian films: the Malayalam-language Sufiyum Sujatayum with Aditi Rao Hydari (Padmaavat) and Jayasurya (Thrissur Pooram) on July 3; the Kannada-language Law with debutante Ragini Chandran, Siri Prahlad (Ondu Shikariya Kathe), and Mukhyamantri Chandru (Shiva Sainya) on July 17; and the Kannada-language French Biryani with Danish Sait (Afsos), Sal Yusuf (Tiger Zinda Hai), and Pitobash (I Am Kalam) on July 24.

Internationally, the second season of the action drama series Hanna on July 3, the third season of the thriller drama series Absentia on July 17, and the political drama series El Candidato premièring on July 17. As for new announcements, all we've got is the licensed stuff thanks to Amazon India's ongoing partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and Sony Pictures Entertainment. That brings the Clint Eastwood-directed Richard Jewell on July 6, the Blumhouse-produced supernatural horror Fantasy Island on July 12, and the legal drama Just Mercy with Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther), Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained), and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel).

Here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Prime Video India in July 2020. We've marked Prime Originals and titles exclusive to Amazon in bold for your convenience.

July 3
Hanna: Season 2
Mundina Nildana (Kannada)
Sufiyum Sujatayum (Malayalam)

July 6
Richard Jewell

July 10
Breathe: Into the Shadows

July 12
Fantasy Island

July 17
Absentia: Season 3
El Candidato: Season 1
Law (Kannada)

July 21
Just Mercy

July 24
French Biryani (Kannada)
Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist

Can Netflix force Bollywood to reinvent itself? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS. You can also download the episode or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video India, Breathe season 2, Breathe Into the Shadows, Sufiyum Sujatayum, Law movie, French Biryani
Akhil Arora Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Airtel Became Second Largest Mobile Telco in India in February, Jio Retained Top Spot: TRAI

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Video July 2020 Releases: Breathe Into the Shadows, Mundina Nildana, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Are India’s Biggest TikTok Competitors Saying About the App Ban?
  2. TikTok Goes Completely Offline in India, App Shows Network Error
  3. OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Lite to Be Available for Limited Pre-Orders Tomorrow
  4. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
  5. TikTok Was Banned by the Government and Can’t be Downloaded Anymore
  6. Here Are the Apps You Can Use Instead of TikTok, Camscanner or UC Browser
  7. Redmi K20 Users Start Receiving MIUI 12 Stable Update in India
  8. Have Apple, Google Silently Installed COVID-19 Tracker on Your Phone?
  9. Chingari App, Another TikTok Rival From India, Hits 25 Lakh Downloads
  10. 5 Indian Alternatives to UC Browser You Can Install on Your Android Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Announced Officially, Pricing Teased to Be Under $500
  2. Jio Fiber Offering Two Days of Free Calls, Data to Select Users for Recent Disruptions
  3. BLM Pride Flag and Pride Fist Are Amongst the Most Searched Terms for June on Google
  4. NITI Aayog CEO Says Apps Should Adhere to India's Data Integrity, Privacy, Sovereignty, and Transparency
  5. NoBroker, MyGate File FIR Complaints Against Each Other for Stealing Customer Data
  6. Google Photos App Gets Revamped Interface With Simplified Design and Map View
  7. TikTok Goes Completely Offline in India, Says ‘It’s Complying With Government Directive’
  8. OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Lite Pre-Orders Teased by Company Ahead of Reveal
  9. India's Chinese App Ban Seen Jolting $1 Billion Expansion of TikTok Parent ByteDance
  10. Redmi 7A Starts Receiving Android 10-Based MIUI 11 Update in India, Xiaomi Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com