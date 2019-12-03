Technology News
Prime Video December 2019 Releases: Inside Edge 2, Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Expanse, and More

Others feat. Tom Cruise, Eminem, Eddie Redmayne, and Emily Blunt.

By | Updated: 3 December 2019 11:13 IST
Prime Video December 2019 Releases: Inside Edge 2, Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Expanse, and More

Photo Credit: Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures

Tom Holland as Peter Parker, Zendaya as MJ in Spider-Man: Far From Home

  • Inside Edge season 2 drops December 6 on Prime Video
  • Spider-Man: Far From Home hits Prime Video on December 8
  • Sumukhi Suresh’s first stand-up special also in December

Amazon Prime Video has announced a list of 27 titles that will be released on its platform in India in December. That includes the obvious original ones in the likes of Inside Edge season 2 and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3, both available December 6, in addition to big movies — Spider-Man: Far From Home on December 8, and Shazam! on December 3 — from its partners in Sony Pictures India and Warner Bros. India. And there are some unexpected reveals as well, including Sumukhi Suresh's first stand-up special, Sumukhi Suresh: Don't Tell Amma, which arrives December 20 on Prime Video.

From Inside Edge to Crisis on Infinite Earths, TV Shows to Watch in December

Elsewhere, the former Top Gear trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammon, and James May return with The Grand Tour, which is now specials-only starting with season 4. Their first such adventure, titled “Seamen” — yes, the juvenile humour continues — and releasing December 14 on Prime Video, involves them trying to cross the Mekong Delta in Vietnam in boats. If you're looking for even more Amazon original content, The Expanse season 4 lands December 13, followed by Mindy Kaling written-and-starrer Late Night on December 15, and the Felicity Jones, Eddie Redmayne-starrer The Aeronauts on December 20.

Outside of all that, the Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt-starrer sci-fi film, Edge of Tomorrow, will be added to Prime Video on December 14. 8 Mile, starring and inspired by Eminem's life, arrives at the end of the month on New Year's Eve, December 31. Two weeks earlier on December 17, Amazon will add the Peter Jackson documentary, They Shall Not Grow Old, which features colourised footage of World War I. And if you're looking for something to watch now, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, was made available at the start of the month on December 1.

Netflix December 2019 Releases: Rick and Morty, The Sky Is Pink, Marriage Story, and More

Here's an (incomplete) list of movies and TV shows coming to Prime Video India in December 2019. We've marked Prime Original titles in bold for your convenience.

December 1
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Nancy Drew and The Hidden Staircase
Sherlock Holmes (2009)

December 3
Shazam!

December 6
Inside Edge: Season 2
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 3

December 8
Spider-Man: Far From Home

December 11
Rush Hour

December 13
The Expanse: Season 4
LOL: Last One Laughing: Season 2
Super Wings

December 14
Annabelle
Edge of Tomorrow
Godzilla
The Grand Tour: Season 4 – “Seamen”
Journey to the Center of the Earth

December 15
Late Night

December 17
The Curse of La Llorna
They Shall Not Grow Old

December 20
The Aeronauts
Sumukhi Suresh: Don't Tell Amma

December 29
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

December 30
Robin Hood

December 31
8 Mile
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Oblivion
R.I.P.D.
Safe House

