Amazon Prime Video has announced a list of 56 titles that will be released on its platform in India in February 2020. The highlight of the lot is Quentin Tarantino's golden-era nostalgic Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, starring the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, made available last Sunday. It arrives just in time for the 2020 Oscars — taking place this Sunday — where Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood has 10 nominations. And there's the already-known original Hunters on February 21, in which Al Pacino hunts Nazis in ‘70s New York.

On domestic shores, one part of the quartet that was the erstwhile All India Bakchod in Ashish Shakya has a stand-up comedy special on February 7. It's called Ashish Shakya: Life Is Good. February 2020 brings two popular titles from Bollywood: the Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani-starrer Good Newwz arrives February 22, while the Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 2 is out February 8. Lastly, Afsos, the miniseries from comedian Anirban Dasgupta that had been delayed, now has a new release date: February 7.

Here's an (incomplete) list of movies and TV shows coming to Prime Video India in February 2020. We've marked Prime Original and Prime Exclusive titles in bold for your convenience.

February 1

Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

The Bank Job

The Banker

Beauty and the Beast (2016)

Blitz

Captain Fantastic

Cell

Chef (2014)

Chintakayala Ravi (Telugu)

The Convent

The Death of Stalin

Don't Be Afraid of the Dark

The Gift

The Grand Seduction

Ishqaa (Punjabi)

Legacies: Season 2, weekly

The Love Punch

Machete Kills

Martial Law

Martial Law II: Undercover

Mom: Season 7, weekly

Nagavalli (Telugu)

Paharganj

Pay the Ghost

Piranha

Soldier (1998)

Supernatural: Season 15, weekly

Thanks for Sharing

What If

Whiplash

The Wolf of Wall Street

Wrecker

February 2

Avane Sriman Narayana (Kannada)

Iddari Lokam Okate (Telugu)

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

February 3

Amar Akbar Anthony

The Beatles and World War II

Iddari Lokam Okate (Telugu)

Jadoogadu (Telugu)

February 5

Thrissur Pooram (Malayalam)

February 7

Afsos

All or Nothing: Season 5

Ashish Shakya: Life Is Good

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: Valentine's Day Special

Mamangam

February 8

Mardaani 2

Professor Shanku O El Dorado (Bengali)

February 14

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: Halloween's Special

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: Season 2A

Pattas (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada)

Porinju Mariyam Jose (Malayalam)

February 21

Devaki (Kannada)

Hunters: Season 1

February 22

Good Newwz

February 23

Darbar (Tamil, Telugu)

February 27

Overcomer