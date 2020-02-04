Technology News
Amazon Prime Video February 2020 Releases: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Good Newwz, Mardaani 2, and More

Alongside others from or feat. Al Pacino, Damien Chazelle, Ashish Shakya, and Steve Buscemi.

Updated: 4 February 2020
Amazon Prime Video February 2020 Releases: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Good Newwz, Mardaani 2, and More

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

  • Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood is already available
  • Good Newwz hits Prime Video on February 22
  • Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 2 to release on February 8

Amazon Prime Video has announced a list of 56 titles that will be released on its platform in India in February 2020. The highlight of the lot is Quentin Tarantino's golden-era nostalgic Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, starring the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, made available last Sunday. It arrives just in time for the 2020 Oscars — taking place this Sunday — where Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood has 10 nominations. And there's the already-known original Hunters on February 21, in which Al Pacino hunts Nazis in ‘70s New York.

On domestic shores, one part of the quartet that was the erstwhile All India Bakchod in Ashish Shakya has a stand-up comedy special on February 7. It's called Ashish Shakya: Life Is Good. February 2020 brings two popular titles from Bollywood: the Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani-starrer Good Newwz arrives February 22, while the Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 2 is out February 8. Lastly, Afsos, the miniseries from comedian Anirban Dasgupta that had been delayed, now has a new release date: February 7.

Netflix February 2020 Releases: Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Altered Carbon, Narcos: Mexico, and More

Here's an (incomplete) list of movies and TV shows coming to Prime Video India in February 2020. We've marked Prime Original and Prime Exclusive titles in bold for your convenience.

February 1
Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)
The Bank Job
The Banker
Beauty and the Beast (2016)
Blitz
Captain Fantastic
Cell
Chef (2014)
Chintakayala Ravi (Telugu)
The Convent
The Death of Stalin
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
The Gift
The Grand Seduction
Ishqaa (Punjabi)
Legacies: Season 2, weekly
The Love Punch
Machete Kills
Martial Law
Martial Law II: Undercover
Mom: Season 7, weekly
Nagavalli (Telugu)
Paharganj
Pay the Ghost
Piranha
Soldier (1998)
Supernatural: Season 15, weekly
Thanks for Sharing
What If
Whiplash
The Wolf of Wall Street
Wrecker

February 2
Avane Sriman Narayana (Kannada)
Iddari Lokam Okate (Telugu)
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

February 3
Amar Akbar Anthony
The Beatles and World War II
Iddari Lokam Okate (Telugu)
Jadoogadu (Telugu)

February 5
Thrissur Pooram (Malayalam)

February 7
Afsos
All or Nothing: Season 5
Ashish Shakya: Life Is Good
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: Valentine's Day Special
Mamangam

February 8
Mardaani 2
Professor Shanku O El Dorado (Bengali)

February 14
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: Halloween's Special
If You Give a Mouse a Cookie: Season 2A
Pattas (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada)
Porinju Mariyam Jose (Malayalam)

February 21
Devaki (Kannada)
Hunters: Season 1

February 22
Good Newwz

February 23
Darbar (Tamil, Telugu)

February 27
Overcomer

Further reading: Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video India, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ashish Shakya, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji, Afsos
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Poco X2 Price in India to Be Revealed Soon: Launch Live Updates

