Technology News
loading

Prime Video Channels Bundling Service Launched by Amazon for Video Streaming Apps in India

Amazon Prime members can use Prime Video Channels to subscribe to multiple streaming apps on a single interface.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 September 2021 10:59 IST
Prime Video Channels Bundling Service Launched by Amazon for Video Streaming Apps in India

The Amazon Channels service will help customers to subscribe to multiple streaming apps

Highlights
  • Service is launching with streaming apps from partners like Discovery
  • Amazon's Prime loyalty programme costs an annual Rs. 999 in India
  • Prime Video's rival Disney+ Hotstar hosts Bollywood movies

Amazon launched in India on Friday a bundling option on its video platform for global and local streaming services, in a move aimed at boosting subscriptions.

The launch comes at a time of increasing competition from global and domestic rivals in an important market for the US tech company.

The Amazon Channels service will help customers using its Prime flagship loyalty programme to subscribe to multiple streaming apps on a single interface, Gaurav Gandhi, the head of Amazon Prime Video in India, told Reuters in an interview ahead of the launch.

"We believe besides solving customer problems... multiple apps, multiple log ins... it also solves a lot for our partners where they are able to get the benefit of Prime Video's reach and ubiquitous distribution," said Gandhi.

The service is launching with streaming apps from partners including Discovery, Lions Gate Entertainment, and Mubi, said Gandhi, adding that India is the 12th country where it is being launched.

Gandhi declined to talk about specifics of revenue sharing with content partners or discuss other financial parameters of the service.

Amazon's Prime loyalty programme, which costs an annual Rs. 999 in India, offers customers free delivery, early access to deals during sales, and free music and video streaming.

India, the world's second-most populous nation with 1.3 billion people, is a vital growth market for Amazon and its global rivals Netflix and Walt Disney.

Prime Video's rival Disney+ Hotstar hosts Bollywood movies, TV shows and live streams India's popular cricket league matches, while Netflix has bet big on local original content. An announced merger of India's Zee and a local unit of Japan's Sony is also set to create a TV powerhouse that will challenge Prime Video and others in the market.

Amazon has invested heavily in acquiring and producing local content in India and its founder Jeff Bezos said last year that Prime Video was doing well globally "but nowhere it's doing better than India". Amazon does not break out user numbers by country.

But India has also proven to be a political minefield for Amazon where it was forced to issue a rare apology earlier this year for some scenes in an original drama series, which allegedly hurt Hindu religious beliefs.

"We learn from experiences and we work on," Gandhi said when asked if Amazon Prime Video had become more careful in selecting and hosting content after the controversy.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Prime Video Channels, Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar
Google Says Disabled People Can Now Use Android Phones With Face Gestures

Related Stories

Prime Video Channels Bundling Service Launched by Amazon for Video Streaming Apps in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dogecoin Knock-Off Nano Dogecoin Gains 5,000 Percent in 24 Hours
  2. Shang-Chi Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  3. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  4. iQoo Z5 With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: All You Need to Know
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Redmi 9 Activ Launched in India, Sale Starting Tomorrow
  7. Oppo F19s Set to Launch in India on September 27
  8. Redmi G 2021 Gaming Laptop With 144Hz Display, Intel and AMD Variants Debuts
  9. Prime Video Channels Bundling Service Launched by Amazon for Streaming Apps
  10. Realme UI 3.0 to Launch in October, Will Share ColorOS 12 Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Prime Video Channels Bundling Service Launched by Amazon for Video Streaming Apps in India
  2. Google Says Disabled People Can Now Use Android Phones With Face Gestures
  3. Clubhouse Launches 'Wave' Feature to Let Users Invite Friends for Private Chats
  4. Realme Narzo 50 Series, Band 2, Smart TV Neo 32-Inch India Launch Today: How to Watch
  5. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Offers
  6. Twitter Adds Recording and Replay to Spaces, Expands Tipping Worldwide, Adds Bitcoin Tips
  7. Xiaomi Civi Design Revealed, Will Come With Triple Rear Cameras and Curved Display
  8. Samsung in Talks With Tesla to Make Next-Gen Self-Driving Chips Based on 7nm Process: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Tipped to Feature 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery
  10. Government Warns Banking Users of Android Malware That Pretends to Help Generate Income Tax Refunds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com