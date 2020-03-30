Amazon Prime Video has announced a list of 14 titles that will be released on its platform in India in April 2020. There are two original entries from India in the second season of romantic comedy-drama Four More Shots Please!, arriving April 17, and a new Uttar Pradesh village-set series from The Viral Fever (TVF) called Panchayat, slated for April 3. Internationally, we've the sci-fi series Tales from the Loop — also arriving April 3 — which is based on Simon Stålenhag's eponymous art book and stars Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona) in the lead.

April 2020 is full of stand-up comedy specials, from a bunch of Australian comedians in Alice Fraser, Celia Pacquola, Dilruk Jayasinha, Judith Lucy, Tommy Little, and Zoë Coombs Marr. The specials have a staggered release across Fridays, starting April 10. Outside of original content, Amazon will also drop the Elton John biopic, Rocketman, starring Taron Egerton in the lead, on April 2. And closer to home, the Vishwak Sen-starrer Telugu-language mystery thriller movie HIT and the Malayalam-language psychological drama Trance arrive April 1 on Prime Video.

Here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Prime Video India in April 2020. We've marked Prime Original and Amazon Exclusive titles in bold for your convenience.

April 1

HIT (Telugu)

Trance (Malayalam)

April 2

Rocketman

April 3

Panchayat: Season 1

Tales from the Loop: Season 1

April 4

Shikara (Hindi)

April 10

Celia Pacquola: All Talk

Zoë Coombs Marr: Massy Bottoms

April 17

Alice Fraser: Savage

Four More Shots Please!: Season 2

Selah and the Spades

Tommy Little: Self-Diagnosed Genius

April 24

Dilruk Jayasinha: Live

Judith Lucy: Judith Lucy vs. Men