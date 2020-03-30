Technology News
loading

Amazon Prime Video April 2020 Releases: Trance, Rocketman, Four More Shots Please! 2, and More

Alongside others from TVF, Tollywood, and Australia.

By Akhil Arora | Updated: 30 March 2020 18:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Prime Video April 2020 Releases: Trance, Rocketman, Four More Shots Please! 2, and More

Photo Credit: Anwar Rasheed Entertainment

Trance movie poster

Highlights
  • Trance movie available April 1 on Prime Video
  • Prime Video belts out Rocketman on April 2
  • Four More Shots Please! season 2 rolls in April 17

Amazon Prime Video has announced a list of 14 titles that will be released on its platform in India in April 2020. There are two original entries from India in the second season of romantic comedy-drama Four More Shots Please!, arriving April 17, and a new Uttar Pradesh village-set series from The Viral Fever (TVF) called Panchayat, slated for April 3. Internationally, we've the sci-fi series Tales from the Loop — also arriving April 3 — which is based on Simon Stålenhag's eponymous art book and stars Rebecca Hall (Vicky Cristina Barcelona) in the lead.

April 2020 is full of stand-up comedy specials, from a bunch of Australian comedians in Alice Fraser, Celia Pacquola, Dilruk Jayasinha, Judith Lucy, Tommy Little, and Zoë Coombs Marr. The specials have a staggered release across Fridays, starting April 10. Outside of original content, Amazon will also drop the Elton John biopic, Rocketman, starring Taron Egerton in the lead, on April 2. And closer to home, the Vishwak Sen-starrer Telugu-language mystery thriller movie HIT and the Malayalam-language psychological drama Trance arrive April 1 on Prime Video.

Here's a (developing) list of movies and TV shows coming to Prime Video India in April 2020. We've marked Prime Original and Amazon Exclusive titles in bold for your convenience.

April 1
HIT (Telugu)
Trance (Malayalam)

April 2
Rocketman

April 3
Panchayat: Season 1
Tales from the Loop: Season 1

April 4
Shikara (Hindi)

April 10
Celia Pacquola: All Talk
Zoë Coombs Marr: Massy Bottoms

April 17
Alice Fraser: Savage
Four More Shots Please!: Season 2
Selah and the Spades
Tommy Little: Self-Diagnosed Genius

April 24
Dilruk Jayasinha: Live
Judith Lucy: Judith Lucy vs. Men

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Video India, Four More Shots Please, Four More Shots Please season 2, Panchayat, TVF, The Viral Fever, Tales from the Loop, Rocketman
Akhil Arora Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will find Akhil beating the computer at EA Sports FIFA or streaming new highly-rated TV series. More
Motorola One Starts Getting Android 10 Update in Brazil, Comes With February 2020 Security Patch: Reports
YouTube Locks Video Quality on Android, iOS Apps to 480p for Some Users Amid Coronavirus

Related Stories

Amazon Prime Video April 2020 Releases: Trance, Rocketman, Four More Shots Please! 2, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Specifications, Colour Variants, and More Leaked
  2. The Best TV Series on Amazon Prime Video in India
  3. Mi Note 10 Lite Reportedly Gets FCC Clearance, Five Rear Cameras Tipped
  4. EPFO Website Down Soon After Government Announces Relief Measures
  5. Xiaomi Reportedly Working on Budget Friendly 5G Phone for Redmi Note Series
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro Allegedly Spotted in The Wild
  8. Corona Kavach Is Government’s New Location-Based COVID-19 Tracking App
  9. WhatsApp Limits the Length of Status Videos to 15 Seconds in India
  10. The 63 Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Locks Video Quality on Android, iOS Apps to 480p for Some Users Amid Coronavirus
  2. Amazon Prime Video April 2020 Releases: Trance, Rocketman, Four More Shots Please! 2, and More
  3. Motorola One Starts Getting Android 10 Update in Brazil, Comes With February 2020 Security Patch: Reports
  4. EPFO Website Appears to Be Down After Pandemic Advance Facility Announced as Coronavirus Relief Measure
  5. Apple Supplier Foxconn Sees Fall in Profit in Last Quarter of 2019
  6. Zoom App for iOS Removes Facebook SDK That Sent User’s Device Information to Facebook
  7. OnePlus 8 Lite to Be Launched as OnePlus Z, Tipsters Claim
  8. How to Keep Zoom Calls Safe From Zoombombers
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro Allegedly Spotted on Subway Ahead of Launch
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Note Series Phone Spotted on 3C Certification Website With 5G Connectivity: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com