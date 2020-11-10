Technology News
loading

Prime Video Forays Into Live Sports, Bags India Rights for New Zealand Cricket

Amazon’s Prime Video became the first Indian streaming service to secure exclusive live cricket rights from a major cricketing board.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 10 November 2020 10:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Prime Video Forays Into Live Sports, Bags India Rights for New Zealand Cricket

Deal will give Prime Video right to stream all international cricket matches to be played in New Zealand

Highlights
  • The deal also includes Team India's tour of New Zealand in early 2022
  • Fans can subscribe to streaming services such as Eurosport, PGA TOUR LIVE
  • This is in addition to a selection of popular docuseries for sports fans

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced its debut into live sports in India by acquiring the India territory rights for the New Zealand Cricket through 2025-2026.

With this announcement, Amazon Prime Video becomes the first Indian streaming service to secure exclusive live cricket rights from a major cricketing board.

The multi-year deal between Amazon and the New Zealand Cricket Board will give Prime Video the right to stream all international cricket matches to be played in New Zealand for both men's and women's cricket, across ODI, T20, and Tests formats starting late 2021.

The deal also includes Team India's tour of New Zealand in early 2022, and a second tour, the dates for which will be announced later. The rights for 2020-2021 season starting later this month is intended to be syndicated by Amazon.

Gaurav Gandhi, Director & Country General Manager, Amazon Prime Video said the team is looking forward to bringing India's favourite game to the streamer.

“Over the last few years Amazon Prime Video has become the go-to destination for world class entertainment in India, be it our Amazon Original Series or the biggest blockbuster movies across languages,” Gandhi said in a statement.

“... We are thrilled to work with New Zealand Cricket on this endeavour as they have a strong, passionate and much-loved cricket team, and the cricketing rivalry between the two countries has been fantastic. We are happy to make this collaboration with New Zealand Cricket our first live sport offering in India, and are confident that our Prime members will be delighted with this initiative,” he added.

David White, Chief Executive New Zealand Cricket, said, “One of NZC's key goals is to extend our teams'' global reach and to build closer relationships around the world and, in terms of that particular objective, we don't think we could be in better hands. India has always been important for viewership of NZC; no other country follows cricket like India, so it's exciting to be announcing this agreement with India''s leading streamer.”

The Indian territory New Zealand Cricket rights package is the latest in Prime Video's growing line-up of live sports around the world including Thursday Night Football, the Premier League, ATP Tour Events, WTA, the US Open (tennis), UEFA Champions League, Autumn Nations Cup (rugby), and the Seattle Sounders FC.

Fans can also subscribe to streaming services such as Eurosport, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, and PGA TOUR LIVE through Prime Video Channels.

This is in addition to a selection of popular docuseries for sports fans, including “The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team”, which follows the Australian men's cricket team during during the 2018/2019 season, and Emmy-winning Amazon Original “All or Nothing” among others.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Prime, Amazon Prime Video
Xbox Series S/X Hits Stores, Kicking Off Holiday Season Console War Against PlayStation 5

Related Stories

Prime Video Forays Into Live Sports, Bags India Rights for New Zealand Cricket
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia Streaming Box 8000 With Android TV, 4K Streaming Launched
  2. OnePlus Halts OxygenOS 11.0.1.1 Update for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro
  3. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Review: Quantity Over Quality
  4. How to Make Digital Payments via WhatsApp Pay
  5. Micromax In 1b Pre-Bookings Start November 10 at 12 Noon via Flipkart
  6. Redmi Note 9 Series May Get New Models on November 11
  7. Flipkart, Amazon Diwali 2020 Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  8. Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Review
  9. Motorola Moto G Stylus 2021 May Come With Snapdragon 675 SoC
  10. OnePlus 9 Series Specifications Leak, 3 Different Models Rumoured
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 8 V 5G UW With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched for Verizon: Price, Specifications
  2. Nokia 8 V 5G UW With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched for Verizon: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Gets New Update With ‘Improvements’ to Touchscreen Issue
  4. Zoom to Enhance Security as Part of Proposed US Settlement With FTC
  5. Prime Video Forays Into Live Sports, Bags India Rights for New Zealand Cricket
  6. Xbox Series S/X Hits Stores, Kicking Off Holiday Season Console War Against PlayStation 5
  7. Google Pay, Play Billing System Faces Antitrust Investigation in India Over Market Dominance
  8. Apple 'One More Thing' Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Announcement Details
  9. Google Play Opens Voting for Users’ Choice Awards 2020 for Games, Apps, More
  10. Micromax In 1b Pre-Bookings Start November 10 at 12 Noon With Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com