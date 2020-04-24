The Pokémon Company has released the English-language trailer for Pokémon Journeys: The Series, the twenty-third season of the long-running Japanese anime that features Ash Ketchum and Pikachu in the lead. Additionally, it has also announced international deals for Pokémon season 23 — it will be available on Netflix in the US, and Sony Pictures-owned Pop in the UK. An Indian broadcaster has not been announced. Past seasons of Pokémon air on Marvel HQ and Hungama TV, and are available on Voot Kids in India. Pokémon season 23 began in November last year on TV Tokyo in Japan.

Pokémon season 23 trailer

Pokémon season 23 trailer finds Ash and Pikachu setting out on a new adventure that takes them to Vermilion City and involves the usual suspects: Team Rocket trio Jessie, James, and Meowth. Dozens of new Pokémon show up along the way — Pidgey, Magikarp, and even a Mew — while Ash meets Goh, another budding Pokémon Master. The Pokémon season 23 trailer also features a snippet of the new theme song, written and performed by the Canadian indie pop band Walk off the Earth.

Here's the official synopsis for Pokémon Journeys: The Series:

“Pokémon Trainer Ash Ketchum has a new plan: see the world! But first, he and his partner Pikachu are headed to the opening of the Cerise Laboratory, a research facility dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of Pokémon in every region. Ash meets Goh, another boy with boundless curiosity about Pokémon, and both are overjoyed when Professor Cerise asks them to become official research fellows. With Ash as determined as ever to become a Pokémon Master, and Goh aiming to catch one of every Pokémon (including the Mythical Mew), our heroes are in for adventure and excitement as they explore the wide world of Pokémon!”

The first 12 episodes of Pokémon season 23 arrive June 12 on Netflix in the US. New episodes will be added quarterly thereafter. A premiere date on Pop in the UK has not been announced. In India, Marvel HQ is currently airing Pokémon season 13, Diamond and Pearl: Sinnoh League Victors, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The first eight Pokémon seasons are available on Voot Kids in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. They are not on Voot, mind you.